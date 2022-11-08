ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cincinnati, OH

Cincinnati Bengals schedule: Joe Burrow and Co. rest after firework display

By Andrew Buller-Russ
2022 Cincinnati Bengals schedule: Week 10

The Cincinnati Bengals enter their Week 10 bye at 5-4 after putting forth a complete effort against the Carolina Panthers in Week 9. The Bengals will resume play in Week 11 against the Pittsburgh Steelers on Sunday Night Football .

Cincinnati Bengals roster outlook

The Cincinnati Bengals didn’t want to do too much to drastically alter their roster after coming close to their first Super Bowl victory in franchise history. But Zac Taylor’s squad did manage to make some crucial improvements which should help them repeat as AFC North champions despite being in an ever-so-competitive division.

A new right side of the offensive line should help Joe Burrow stay upright, preventing more bad sacks . With all the star talent at their skill positions, the Bengals should easily return to being a top-10 offense and could even compete to be the highest-scoring offensive attack in football.

Additions in the secondary, including first-round defensive back Daxton Hill should go a long way toward shoring up the pass defense, while taking pressure off the front seven. Now that they’re better prepared to get stops and should have an even more efficient offense, the sky is truly the limit for the Bengals in 2022.

Cincinnati Bengals scores

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=18K7FW_0dmzi37H00
Credit: USA Today Network

Week 1 – Bengals fall 23-20 in overtime to Pittsburgh Steelers

Date: Opponent Time (ET) TV
Sun, Sep. 11 Steelers 23, Bengals 20 (OT) 1:00 PM CBS

Week 2 – Bengals can’t catch up in 20-17 loss to Dallas Cowboys

Date: Game Time (ET) TV Info
Sun, Sep. 18 Cowboys 20, Bengals 17 4:25 PM CBS

Week 3 – Cincinnati Bengals beat New Jets for first win of 2022

Date: Game Time (ET) TV Info
Sun, Sep. 25 Bengals 27, Jets 12 1:00 PM CBS

Week 4 — Cincinnati Bengals beat Miami Dolphins, 27-15

Date: Game Time (ET) TV Info
Thu, Sep. 29 Bengals 27, Dolphins 15 8:15 PM Amazon Prime

Week 5 — Cincinnati Bengals fall to Baltimore Ravens late, 19-17

Date: Game Time (ET) TV Info
Sun, Oct. 9 Ravens 19, Bengals 17 8:20 PM NBC

Week 6 — Cincinnati Bengals escape with win against New Orleans Saints

Date: Game Time (ET) TV Info
Sun, Oct. 16 Bengals 30, Saints 26 1:00 PM CBS

Week 7 – Cincinnati Bengals run up score against Atlanta Falcons

Date: Game Time (ET) TV Info
Sun, Oct. 23 Bengals 35, Falcons 17 1:00 PM FOX

Week 8 – CIncinnati Bengals get crushed by Cleveland Browns

Date: Game Time (ET) TV Info
Mon, Oct. 31 Browns 32, Bengals 13 8:15 PM ESPN

Week 9 – Cincinnati Bengals pounce Carolina Panthers

Date: Game Time (ET) TV Info
Sun, Nov. 6 Bengals 42, Panthers 21 1:00 PM FOX

Comparing Joe Burrow to the NFL’s best QBs

Week 10 – Bye

Cincinnati Bengals schedule 2022

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3pzmvH_0dmzi37H00
Credit: USA Today Network

Here, you can find all of the information you need on the 2022 Cincinnati Bengals schedule. We’ll provide game predictions, betting info and more throughout the season.

Week 11 – @ Pittsburgh Steelers

Date: Game Time (ET) TV Info
Sun, Nov. 20 @ Steelers 4:25 PM CBS
  • Sportnaut’s prediction: Steelers 24, Bengals 21

Week 12 – @ Tennessee Titans

Date: Game Time (ET) TV Info
Sun, Nov. 27 @ Titans 1:00 PM CBS
  • Sportnaut’s prediction: Bengals 24, Titans 17

Week 13 – vs Kansas City Chiefs

Date: Game Time (ET) TV Info
Sun, Dec. 4 vs Chiefs 4:25 PM CBS
  • Sportnaut’s prediction: Bengals 37, Chiefs 27

Week 14 – vs Cleveland Browns

Date: Game Time (ET) TV Info
Sun, Dec. 11 vs Browns 1:00 PM CBS
  • Sportnaut’s prediction: Browns 31, Bengals 24

Week 15 – @ Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Date: Game Time (ET) TV Info
Sun, Dec. 18 @ Buccaneers 4:25 PM CBS
  • Sportnaut’s prediction: Buccaneers 28, Bengals 24

Week 16 – @ New England Patriots

Date: Game Time (ET) TV Info
Sat, Dec. 24 @ Patriots 1:00 PM CBS
  • Sportnaut’s prediction: Bengals 24, Patriots 20

Week 17 – vs Buffalo Bills

Date: Game Time (ET) TV Info
Mon, Jan. 2 vs Bills 8:30 PM ESPN/ABC
  • Sportnaut’s prediction: Bills 41, Bengals 37

Week 18 – vs Baltimore Ravens

Date: Game Time (ET) TV Info
TBD vs Ravens TBD TBD
  • Sportnaut’s prediction: Bengals 27, Ravens 24
Cincinnati Bengals schedule prediction: 10-7

Just because the Bengals squeaked away as division leaders a year ago, it doesn’t mean things will be as simple to start 2022. Each of the four teams could reasonably reach the playoffs, but the Bengals’ confidence is at an all-time high. There’s no reason to believe Ja’Marr Chase can’t still run past everyone in his second season.

The toughest games on the schedule are the same as they are every year for AFC North opponents. Whoever wins the inner-division battles likely takes the crown.

