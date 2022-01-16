ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBA

Pascal Siakam’s triple-double helps Raptors sweep Bucks

By Sportsnaut
Sportsnaut
Sportsnaut
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2aD10P_0dmzi0T600

Pascal Siakam notched his first triple-double of the season as the Toronto Raptors took down the Milwaukee Bucks 103-96 on Saturday night to complete a three-game sweep of the season series.

Siakam had 30 points, 10 rebounds and 10 assists to lead the Raptors to their seventh win in the past nine games. OG Anunoby added 24 points on 9-of-23 shooting from the field and Fred VanVleet added 17 points.

Giannis Antetokounmpo paced Milwaukee with 30 points and six rebounds even though he shot only 6-of-17 from the field. Grayson Allen chipped in 18 points, and Khris Middleton had 16. Bobby Portis posted 11 points and 11 rebounds to tally his third double-double in his past five games.

The Bucks made good on 32 of 35 (91.4 percent) attempts at the free-throw line, but the effort was not enough to overcome their sub-35 percent performances from the field and 3-point range.

Neither team led by more than five points for the first nine minutes of the fourth quarter. The Raptors jumped to a six-point lead after Anunoby converted an and-one, and the Bucks had no answer before the final whistle.

Toronto took its first lead of the game at the 9:19 mark in the third quarter and later closed the period on a 14-10 run after Milwaukee had tied the score at 59.

Despite once leading by 15, the Bucks went into the break with a 49-46 lead after Toronto outscored Milwaukee 20-13 through the final 10 minutes of the half. Anunoby had 14 points in the half, VanVleet 13 and Siakam 10.

Allen led all scorers with 15 points in the half, and Antetokounmpo was held to seven points, three rebounds and four assists. The Bucks were efficient from 3-point range, going 8-for-20.

Milwaukee was firing on all cylinders early, starting the game on a 19-5 run. Allen had a quick 10 points, and the Raptors made just one of their first 11 field-goal attempts.

Milwaukee was held to less than 100 points for just the third time including their game on Dec. 18.

–Field Level Media

More must-reads:

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
James Harden
Person
Anfernee Simons
Person
Grayson Allen
Person
Giannis Antetokounmpo
Person
Og Anunoby
Person
Khris Middleton
Person
Bobby Portis
Person
Pascal Siakam
Person
Fred Vanvleet
Person
Kevin Durant
NBA Analysis Network

This Grizzlies-Raptors Trade Sends Pascal Siakam To Memphis

Winning their first ever NBA title in 2019 was a big accomplishment for the Toronto Raptors, but that seems like so long ago. Kawhi Leonard, Danny Green and Kyle Lowry are no longer with the Raptors’ franchise and while Pascal Siakam and Fred VanVleet remain, this team still has a lot to figure out if they are to get back to a championship-level.
NBA
FanSided

Anthony Davis traded to the Boston Celtics in B/R’s ‘shocking’ deals piece

While the Boston Celtics have been on somewhat of a hot streak through the first half of January, winning six of their10 games played thus far into 2022, for the most part, it has appeared as though with every positive step forward this team takes they end up following it up by then taking two steps back and now, as a result of Wednesday’s underwhelming loss to the Charlotte Hornets, they find themselves back to boasting just a measly .500 record of 23-23.
NBA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Timberwolves#The Toronto Raptors#Vanvleet 13
fadeawayworld.net

How The Lakers Would Look Today If They Didn't Trade For Anthony Davis And Russell Westbrook

The Los Angeles Lakers have been the most-watched team in the NBA over the last 3 seasons, mainly because LeBron James decided to take his talents to Los Angeles. Anywhere The King goes, he brings a massive following to the franchise because he has been the most dominant player of his era. After all, King James has won everywhere he has been, whether it was Miami, Cleveland, or eventually Los Angeles.
NBA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NBA
NBA Teams
Toronto Raptors
NBA Teams
New York Knicks
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
NBA Teams
Minnesota Timberwolves
NBA Teams
Milwaukee Bucks
fadeawayworld.net

Shaquille O'Neal Reveals He Was Terrified Of Michael Jordan When He First Met Him: "I Was Terrified Out There. The Whole Game... I Was Worried About Him Dunking On Me And Having To Go Back And Face The Fellas."

Facing Michael Jordan can be a stressful and fear-inducing endeavor for any NBA player. Jordan was an insanely gifted NBA player who was capable of taking over any game he was playing in. But Jordan struck fear not just in average-to-decent players, but even some of the NBA’s best ever.
NBA
NBA Analysis Network

This Bulls-Clippers Trade Is Focused On Marcus Morris

Entering the 2021-22 NBA season, many expected the Nets, Bucks and Heat to be championship contenders at the top of the Eastern Conference standings, but very few saw the Bulls being as successful as they have been. With the additions of DeMar DeRozan, Lonzo Ball and Alex Caruso in the...
NBA
The Big Lead

Five Lakers Trade Targets Who Could Salvage the Season

The Los Angeles Lakers have struggled mightily this season and are 22-22 through 44 games. The team's Big Three of LeBron James, Russell Westbrook and Anthony Davis has not fit well together and the roster needs a major shakeup if Frank Vogel's squad plans to make any noise in the postseason. The problem is, the Lakers don't have a ton of assets other NBA teams would be excited out. Still, something could be worked out.
NBA
Sportsnaut

Sportsnaut

36K+
Followers
33K+
Post
16M+
Views
ABOUT

We're all about NFL, CFB, NBA, and MLB news, rumors and lists. Sportsnaut.com prides itself on being #NautOpinionated.

 https://sportsnaut.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy