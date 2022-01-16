ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Colleyville, TX

South Fla. rabbis react to Texas synagogue hostage situation

By Josh Navarro
 5 days ago
Rabbi Andrew Rosenkranz of Temple Beth Torah of Wellington has been closely watching the developments surrounding the Congregation Beth Israel synagogue in Colleyville, Texas.

"My gut is just in knots right now," said Rosenkranz.

The situation hits close to his heart since he personally knows the rabbi who is being held hostage.

"I think about the safety of all religious communities. I certainly think about the safety of the Jewish community. I think about the safety of our synagogue," said Rosenkranz. "Think about this particular rabbi, who went to school with my wife. I have lots of friends who are friends with him. I think about the other three reported hostages at the same time."

Rabbi Yaron Kapitulnik of Temple Judea in Palm Beach Gardens knows Rabbi Charlie Cytron-Walker from school.

He called what happened in Texas "horrific."

"All of us have personal connection to that synagogue, to the rabbi and to the congregation," said Kapitulnik. "That is why this is so hurtful and so frightening and we are all praying for their health."

Both rabbis express a need for more unity to fight against adversity. Rosenkranz said there is still a lot of hate against the Jewish community.

"Hopefully this is an isolated incident. But these isolated incidents seem to keep coming," said Rosenkranz. "The Jewish people will still and always continue to be the Jewish people. I am sure of that."

