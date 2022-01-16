Netflix Increases Price For Each Of Its Payment Plans

Mastercard is among five firms that have been fined £33m by regulators for operating cartels in which they agreed not to poach each others customers for pre-paid cards.The cards were used by local authorities to distribute welfare payments to vulnerable members of society, such as the homeless, victims of domestic violence and asylum seekers.The Payment Systems Regulator (PSR) fined Mastercard, allpay, Advanced Payment Solutions (APS), Prepaid Financial Services (PFS)and Sulion after concluding that they broke competition law by agreeing not to compete or poach each other’s pre-paid card customers.During the course of the PSR’s investigation, which was launched in October...
