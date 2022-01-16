ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Netflix Increases Price For Each Of Its Payment Plans

By Cole Blake
hotnewhiphop.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNetflix is jacking up the cost of each of its payment plans for the popular streaming service. The monthly subscription price for the Basic plan will now be going up by $1, for a total of $9.99, while the price of the...

www.hotnewhiphop.com

Comments / 2

notebookcheck.net

Netflix raises its prices again in the US and Canada

Netflix has revealed price increases to its streaming service for subscribers in the US and Canada. The company claimed that the rise in costs is required to better compete with other streaming platforms. New subscribers will have to pay the new prices, which are already in effect, while current subscribers will see the price increase in the weeks to come.
The Hollywood Reporter

Emagine Content Signs Production Deal With Nigeria’s Vortex (Exclusive)

L.A.-based Emagine Content has inked an exclusive production deal with Nigeria’s Vortex Corp. that will give Emagine the rights to adapt its catalog of African superhero and fantasy titles for film and TV. Among Vortex’s African-centered titles are The Zodiac, a coming-of-age tale of a young woman with superpowers linked to the 12 signs of the zodiac; Land of Gods, the story of a high-school student magically transported to a mythical land inspired by African folklore; and Little Little Orishas, an adventure tale about a young demigod enrolled in a school of gods. All of Vortex’s stories are rooted in traditional African...
whathifi.com

Netflix just hiked all of its prices in the US

Nothing says Blue Monday like your favourite TV streaming service and chill partner conspiring against you, and right on cue Netflix has raised prices across all of its plans in the US today. The firm’s standard plan is rising to $15.50 per month from $14, while the 4K plan is increasing from $18 to $20. What of the basic no-HD plan? That is also more expensive, rising to $10 per month from $9.
Android Police

Your Netflix subscription is about to get even more expensive

It's hard to keep track of all those streaming services you've signed up for, and for most people, Netflix likely remains the default. In addition to a library containing thousands of shows and movies, the company also produces an ever-growing library of original content — an expensive undertaking, to say the least. Netflix has raised its fees several times throughout the last few years, and as we head into 2022, subscribers in the US and Canada are in for another rate increase.
The Independent

Amazon postpones plan to stop customers using Visa cards at last minute

Amazon has postponed its plan to stop customers using Visa credit cards at the last minute.The company had said that it would refuse to accept the cards from 19 January, blaming the “high fees Visa charges for processing credit card transactions”. The plan caused confusion and difficulties for those customers with the cards, who were set to be locked out of purchasing at Amazon.But it has now said that change will not take place on Wednesday, and that Amazon and Visa are working on a “potential solution” to allow people to keep using their credit cards. It announced the...
ZDNet

A Verizon employee reveals the worst behavior of iPhone customers

The difficulties of being a retail employee in a physical location are only exacerbated by a pandemic. You don't know who's coming into your store. You don't know whether they're vaccinated. You don't know whether they're going to tear off their mask and make some sort of "political" protest. And...
The Independent

Mastercard fined £31.5m for operating cartel in pre-paid card market

Mastercard is among five firms that have been fined £33m by regulators for operating cartels in which they agreed not to poach each others customers for pre-paid cards.The cards were used by local authorities to distribute welfare payments to vulnerable members of society, such as the homeless, victims of domestic violence and asylum seekers.The Payment Systems Regulator (PSR) fined Mastercard, allpay, Advanced Payment Solutions (APS), Prepaid Financial Services (PFS)and Sulion after concluding that they broke competition law by agreeing not to compete or poach each other’s pre-paid card customers.During the course of the PSR’s investigation, which was launched in October...
itechpost.com

Fourth Stimulus Check Tracker: Experts Reveal Why 2022 Payments Can Be Bad

As the pandemic continues, many Americans are getting worried if a fourth stimulus check would be approved. Experts explained that another round of direct Economic Impact Payment seems highly unlikely at this point. As reported by Go Banking Rates, experts believe that a fourth stimulus check would not arrive this...
Tree Hugger

Supermarket Eliminates 'Use By' Dates on Milk, Tells Shoppers to Use Sniff Test

People in Britain will have to start relying on their noses rather their eyeballs when detecting whether or not a container of milk is still good to drink. A major supermarket chain, Morrisons, has announced that it will be eliminating "use by" dates on 90% of milk sold in stores by the end of January. The decision is part of an effort to reduce the enormous quantities of milk that are discarded due to consumer misunderstanding over printed expiry dates. This waste results in unnecessary carbon entering the atmosphere and the squandering of valuable resources required to raise dairy cattle.
The Independent

Amazon reverses decision to ban customers from using Visa credit cards

Amazon has reversed a decision to ban customers from using UK Visa credit cards on its website.The online retailer had been expecting to introduce the changes from this Wednesday, having warned customers the card company’s fees were too high.But Amazon said on Monday: “The expectedâ¯change regarding the use of Visa credit cardsâ¯on Amazon.co.uk will no longer take place on January 19.“We are working closely with Visa on a potential solution that will enable customers to continue using their Visa credit cards on Amazon.co.uk.”A Visa spokesperson added: “Amazon customers can continue to use Visa cards on Amazon.co.uk after January 19 while...
The Independent

888 posts 14% sales rise after online casino demand rises in lockdown

The online gambling firm 888 posted a jump in revenues for 2021 after getting a boost from higher online casino demand during the pandemic and changes to regulations in growing markets.The company’s shares dipped slightly in early trading, as it also confirmed a slowdown in activity during the latest quarter.The Gibraltar-based business said sales increased by 14% to 972 million US dollars (£714 million) during 2021 from a year earlier.However, it achieved this growth despite a 16% fall in revenues over the final quarter of the year.It said it lost steam against strong comparable figures after lockdown measures helped to...
The Independent

Garmin Fenix 7 and Epix: New rugged smartwatches launched – with a built-in torch and whole new display

Garmin has launched a new addition to its premium Fenix line – and another, new version of the watch.The Fenix 7 comes with a range of new features, including a torch and a stamina tool that aims to tell people when they are getting tired during races.But perhaps the more significant update is the new Epix, which takes the insides of that Fenix 7 and adds an AMOLED display more akin to those on other smartwatches such as those made by Apple and Samsung.All the watches – three different sizes of Fenix 7, and the Epix – feature a design similar to...
