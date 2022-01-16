ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Swoyersville, PA

Salesman fired at beginning of pandemic opens promising pizzeria in Swoyersville

By Dylan Fearon
WOLF
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSWOYERSVILLE, LUZERNE COUNTY (WOLF) — When Andy France was fired at the beginning of the coronavirus pandemic, he made himself a promise. "I'm never going to go work for anybody else again," France said Saturday. He's keeping that promise- opening up a pizzeria in Swoyersville. It's...

fox56.com

Comments / 2

