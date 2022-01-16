Salesman fired at beginning of pandemic opens promising pizzeria in Swoyersville

Perfect For: BYOB Cheap Eats Classic Establishment Dining Solo First/Early in the Game Dates Outdoor/Patio Situation People Watching Quick Eats Vegetarians. Located in the vintage Crestview shopping center, Little Deli invites you to take a trip back to a simpler time. Their sandwich menu is large and full of things like muffulettas, variations of Italian subs, and numerous old school deli classics. And the pizzas are not only some of the best in town, but actually feel like they could compete with NYC-quality pies. Ask some of the regulars what their favorites are and you’ll get ten different answers. Speaking of regulars, there are many and fun to watch. Despite being well-known around town, this place maintains the feeling of an undiscovered jewel. The waitstaff is always helpful and eager to make sure you are enjoying your time in their little slice of the old world.

