Lawrence County, TN

Man killed in Lawrence County crash

By Ethan Illers
WKRN News 2
WKRN News 2
 5 days ago

LAWRENCE COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) – One person was killed in a crash on Pulaski Highway in Lawrence County early Saturday morning.

The Tennessee Highway Patrol says 58-year-old Jefferson Whitfield of Pulaski was driving his 1972 Chevrolet C-10 pickup truck westbound on Pulaski Highway just before 5 a.m., when a 2015 Kia Soul traveling eastbound and being driven by 28-year-old Uziel Guatzozon of Athens, Alabama, crossed into the westbound lane.

The Kia and the pickup truck crashed head on, killing Whitfield. Both he and Guatzozon were wearing seatbelts.

Guatzozon faces charges of vehicular homicide, failure to exercise due care, reckless driving and driving without a license.

