Each year, the Fitzpatrick Trophy is awarded to the top senior football player in the state of Maine. A lineman has not won the award since 1977, nor had one been a finalist for the award in 20 years. Thomas Horton of Bonny Eagle High School has already accomplished the latter, and hopes the former will soon follow. Oh, and he's doing all this a year ahead of schedule.

HIGH SCHOOL ・ 4 HOURS AGO