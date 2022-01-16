MPD issues city watch for missing child

UPDATE: Mia Belski has been found.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Police issued a City Watch Alert for a girl that was last seen on January 15.



Police said the girl, Mia Belski, was last spotted on 900 block of Dillworth in a white pickup truck occupied by two men.



Police described the girl as 3’0″, 60 lbs, with black shoulder length hair. She was wearing a pink tie-dye shirt, a brown jacket and blue jeans with white stars and pink Juicy Couture boots.



If you have any information regarding this missing child, you are urged to contact Memphis Police at (901) 545-2677.

