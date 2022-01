Two separate incidents resulted in three shooting deaths in Montana over the weekend, including a teenage victim. The Associated Press reports that in Three Forks, two brothers were shot to death in the early-morning hours of Saturday. The sheriff's office identified the victims on Sunday as 32-year-old Chase Estabrook of Butte and 31-year-old Brendan Estabrook of Three Forks. Their bodies were taken to the state crime lab in Missoula for autopsies.

