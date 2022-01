On Saturday, Jan. 15, Louisville men’s basketball lost in an away game against Pittsburgh with a final score of 65-53. During the first 11 minutes of the game, U of L took the lead. Junior guard El Ellis and sophomore guard/forward Dre Davis gained a total of five points each during the first half of the game and the team’s offense was off to a great start. However, with 4:56 left in the first half, Pittsburgh took the lead with a score of 28-24 going into halftime.

LOUISVILLE, KY ・ 23 HOURS AGO