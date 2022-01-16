ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

Prince Harry Makes Surprising Move With Lawsuit Against UK Government Over Security

By Alyssa Fikse
Popculture
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePrince Harry has made a strong move against the British government and threatened legal action if he and his family are not provided with security when they are in the UK. Losing access to police protection instead of private security was one of the downsides of Harry and his wife Meghan...

popculture.com

Comments / 1

Related
enstarz.com

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle Divorcing Before 2022? Royal Couple Had THIS Nasty Fight That Affected Relationship [Report]

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle almost filed for a divorce this year after having a nasty fight, a news outlet claimed. Prince Harry and Meghan constantly show the bright side of their lives following their relocation to the US. They even had a fruitful year as they welcomed their second child, Lili, and expanded their connections outside the royal family.
RELATIONSHIPS
shefinds

A MAJOR Bombshell About Kate Middleton's Relationship With Prince Harry And Meghan Markle Leaked

The rift between brothers Prince William and Prince Harry has reportedly taken its toll on Kate Middleton, as a royal insider has suggested that the Duchess of Cambridge is “really, really upset” about everything that has happened since Harry and Meghan’s departure from the royal family earlier this year. We aren’t surprised to hear this, given the revelations that came out in Christopher Andersen’s explosive new book, Brothers and Wives: Inside the Private Lives of William, Kate, Harry, and Meghan, which alleged that Prince Harry and Kate had a very close relationship once upon a time.
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Prince Philip
Person
Prince Harry
Person
Meghan Markle
Person
Oprah Winfrey
Hello Magazine

This is what Archie and Lilibet call their mother Meghan Markle

The Duchess of Sussex shared a sweet insight into her family's dynamic as she and her husband Prince Harry released their Christmas card last week. The message on the photocard revealed what Harry and Meghan's two-year-old son Archie, and his baby sister Lilibet, will grow up calling their parents – Mama and Papa.
CELEBRITIES
epicstream.com

Prince Harry Shock: Meghan Markle's Husband Likely To Become King After Queen Elizabeth Did This To Prince William? Sussex Family's Christmas Card Release Questioned

Searches for "Prince Harry King" reportedly surged after Queen Elizabeth did this to Prince William. Prince Harry continues to make headlines despite his graceful exit, alongside wife Meghan Markle, in January 2020. It was claimed that the Duke of Sussex has a rift with his brother, Prince William, and the other members of the royal family.
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Private Security#British Royal Family#Uk#The Daily Mail#The Home Office#The Royal Family
Entertainment Times

Prince Andrew Plans To Discredit Meghan Markle By Using Duchess’ Lies Against Her If She’s Called To Testify

Prince Andrew is allegedly worried about Meghan Markle possibly testifying against him in court so he plans to discredit her. In its Jan. 17 issue, Globe claimed that Prince Andrew wants to use the lies that Markle said against the Duchess of Sussex. More specifically, the Duke of York allegedly plans to expose the truth about Markle’s involvement in Finding Freedom, as well as racism allegations.
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
Country
U.K.
NewsBreak
Celebrities
SheKnows

Prince William Is Facing a New Round of Accusations About His Alleged Affair With Rose Hanbury on Twitter

On Twitter in particular, there’s no faster way to start a fire than by mentioning Rose Hanbury, Marchioness of Cholmondeley, former close friend of Kate Middleton, Duchess of Cambridge, and — unfortunately — the rumored mistress of Prince William, Duke of Cambridge and Kate’s (by all appearances) loving husband. Rumors of an affair between William and Hanbury first set Twitter ablaze in 2019, with claims that William had cheated on Kate during her pregnancy with their third child Prince Louis. When a British publication published details of the affair in April, William took immediate legal action against them and sent a warning to other outlets forbidding them from repeating the “false and highly damaging” claims first published in US outlet InTouch — and yes, you’re correct, this was all happening in the same timeline in which Meghan Markle was being told to keep quiet and limit her responses to the media’s unfair and inflammatory stories about her.
CELEBRITIES
Entertainment Times

Prince Harry Does Not Like Current Life, 'Struggling To Settle' In His new Home With Meghan and Children

Prince Harry allegedly wanted a private life, but now is "struggling to settle" in his new home with wife Meghan Markle, son Archie, and baby daughter Lilibet. Ever since stepping down from their roles as senior royals, Meghan Markle and Prince Harry are now living along with their two children, Lilibet Diana and Archie, in Montecito, California. However, one PR guru claims that this is not what the Duke initially wanted.
CELEBRITIES
Glamour

Queen Elizabeth Left Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Out of Her 2021 Christmas Address

On December 25, Queen Elizabeth II gave an emotional Christmas address—but there were a couple of royal family members who were left out. Most of the Queen's annual broadcast (which you can read in its entirety here) was dedicated to the memory of her late husband, Prince Philip, who passed in April 2021. However, the royal matriarch did name-check her son Prince Charles, her grandson Prince William, and his wife Kate Middleton while speaking of Philip's legacy.
CELEBRITIES
enstarz.com

Queen Elizabeth II On 'Final Days' Due to Worsening Health? Her Majesty Aims to Do THIS Before Her Last Breath

Queen Elizabeth II reportedly prepared her final acts as the reigning monarch due to her worsening health. In 2021, Queen Elizabeth II faced the worst events that were incomparable to what happened during the annus horribilis. From losing Prince Philip to Prince Andrew's legal battle, Her Majesty dealt with so much heartbreak that it seemingly affected her health.
CELEBRITIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy