Coleman, Diarra lead Texas A&M’s rally past Missouri 67-64

In a back and forth game, the Billikens faltered in the final minute and lost 91-85 at Massachusetts on Thursday night. Leading 83-82, the Minutemen went on a 9-0 run to take control of the game. SLU led by as many as seven in the first half, but their lead was just a point at half time, 38-37. Fred Thatch Jr. came off the bench to score 20 points. His basket and one gave the Bills a 61-56 lead, but UMass battled back. They got big games from Noah Fernandes (24 points) and Javohn Garcia (15 points). The Billikens were led in scoring by Gibson Jimerson’s 23 points. The loss drops the Saint Louis record to 11-6 overall and 2-2 in Atlantic 10 Conference play. The two schools play again on Sunday in St. Louis.

SAINT LOUIS, MO ・ 15 HOURS AGO