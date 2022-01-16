ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Coleman, Diarra lead Texas A&M’s rally past Missouri 67-64

By Associated Press
COLUMBIA, Mo. (AP) — Henry Coleman III scored 18 points, Hassan Diarra made two free throws with three seconds left and Texas A&M rallied to beat Missouri 67-64. Texas A&M missed its first 13 shots, trailed for the first 35 minutes and never led by more than two until the final minute. The Aggies’ Andre Gordon made two free throws for a 65-61 lead with 31 seconds remaining. The four-point cushion proved beneficial after teammate Marcus Williams missed two free throws with 10 seconds left. Missouri’s Jarron Coleman hit a 3-pointer to draw the Tigers within 65-64 but Diarra hit the big free throws to seal it.

Billikens fall in final minute to UMass, 91-85

In a back and forth game, the Billikens faltered in the final minute and lost 91-85 at Massachusetts on Thursday night. Leading 83-82, the Minutemen went on a 9-0 run to take control of the game. SLU led by as many as seven in the first half, but their lead was just a point at half time, 38-37. Fred Thatch Jr. came off the bench to score 20 points. His basket and one gave the Bills a 61-56 lead, but UMass battled back. They got big games from Noah Fernandes (24 points) and Javohn Garcia (15 points). The Billikens were led in scoring by Gibson Jimerson’s 23 points. The loss drops the Saint Louis record to 11-6 overall and 2-2 in Atlantic 10 Conference play. The two schools play again on Sunday in St. Louis.
Local golf great Bob Goalby passes away

Bob Goalby, the Belleville, IL native who won the 1968 Masters golf tournament passed away on Thursday, January 20. Goalby (92) won the 1968 Masters in controversial fashion. Fellow golfer Roberto DeVicenzo turned in an incorrect scorecard at the conclusion of that 1968 Masters and was disqualified, making Goalby, the leader in the clubhouse the […]
