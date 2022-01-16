ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bradley Cooper Earns High Praise From Steven Spielberg After He Watched 'A Star is Born'

By BreAnna Bell
Cover picture for the articleBradley Cooper received a few kind words from Hollywood royalty Steven Spielberg after the director watched Cooper's Oscar-winning film A Star is Born. Spielberg bestowed a heavy responsibility on the star when he asked him to helm his Leonard Bernstein biopic, Maestro, but Cooper says the Amistad director was very absolute...

