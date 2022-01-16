ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Miami, FL

Dancing Like The Stars Fundraiser Aims To Help with First Responder Mental Health Resources

By NBC 6 South Florida
NBC Miami
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the article“Dancing Like the Stars,” a fundraiser for mental health resources for first responders, took place at the South Miami-Dade Cultural Center Saturday. Similar to the hit TV show, dancers and first responders paired up to show off their moves. Recent events in South Florida have highlighted the need...

www.nbcmiami.com

Comments / 0

 

MIAMI EAT & DRINK

More
 

MIAMI THINGS TO DO

More
 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
BigCountryHomepage

Team Vet fishing hopes to help Abilene veterans, first responders & children with mental health struggles

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – Nonprofit fishing organization Team Vet is starting a branch in Abilene. Team Vet is a veteran-owned organization that helps veterans, first responders and children through mental health struggles. Founder and former fire chief in Mississippi Tom Sturgeon served in the United States Navy and is a 100% disabled veteran, losing his […]
ABILENE, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Miami, FL
Miami, FL
Entertainment
City
Surfside, FL
Local
Florida Health
Local
Florida Entertainment
Miami, FL
Health
The Week

Meat Loaf reportedly died after becoming 'seriously ill with COVID'

Rock star Meat Loaf reportedly died at 74 after contracting the coronavirus and becoming seriously ill. The singer, known for hit albums like Bat Out of Hell and appearances in films like Fight Club and The Rocky Horror Picture Show, died Thursday night, his agent confirmed. On Friday, TMZ reported that earlier this week, Meat Loaf was scheduled to attend a business dinner for a show he was working on, but he had to cancel because he "became seriously ill with COVID." His condition "quickly became critical," the outlet said.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Kokomo Perspective

For Transgender People, Starting Hormone Therapy in Teens Helps Mental Health

FRIDAY, Jan. 14, 2022 (HealthDay News) -- Transgender people get greater mental health benefits if they start gender-affirming hormone treatment when they're teens instead of waiting until they're adults, a new study finds. "This study is particularly relevant now because many state legislatures are introducing bills that would outlaw this...
MENTAL HEALTH
WHYY

Helping kids and teens with mental health issues

Mental health issues like anxiety, depression, or eating disorders among kids and adolescents have been on the rise since the beginning of the pandemic. Many educators, pediatricians, and mental health providers are calling the situation a crisis. In their weekly conversation, psychologist Dan Gottlieb and WHYY’s Maiken Scott discuss what...
KIDS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Richard Ramirez
CBS Miami

Demand For Nurses Grows In South Florida

MIAMI (CBSMiami) — CBS4 has learned the demand for nurses at South Florida hospitals continues to increase significantly. A spokeswoman for the Jackson Health System says there are 4,472 nurses at their seven hospitals and there is a shortage of 437 nurses. That number has doubled since last August when CBS4 reported the Jackson Health System was looking to fill 200 positions. CBS4’s Peter D’Oench spoke with several nursing school students at Miami-Dade College who told him they were determined to help out amid the statewide and nationwide shortage of nurses. Stephanie Cano, 29, who is a licensed practical nurse and works for...
MIAMI, FL
tubecityonline.com

Local Resources Available for Mental Health

Post-holiday depression is tough. Resources are available in our area. (Vickie Babyak photo for Tube City Almanac) The National Suicide Prevention Lifeline is 1-800 273-8255. The Re:Solve Crisis Network is a 24/7, 365-day crisis service that is available for free to all Allegheny County residents. The hotline number is 1-888-796-8226.
MCKEESPORT, PA
Daily Illini

Experts, advocates express need for Black mental health resources

For many, COVID-19 has been a wake-up call that has revealed some of the everyday things and experiences people often take for granted. But mental health professionals and advocates said that in the medical field, COVID-19 has been a stark reminder of the inequalities and barriers that minority communities face.
CHAMPAIGN, IL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mental Health#Dance Moves#First Responders#Ptsd#Miamidadefire
kslnewsradio.com

Mental health needs spike during pandemic, but help in Utah abundant, free

SALT LAKE CITY — The COVID-19 pandemic has generated another pandemic: the need for mental health and substance-use care in Utah and throughout the country. A Utah mental health expert discussed growing issues and emphasized free help is available for those in need. Dr. Mark Hyman Rapaport, CEO of...
UTAH STATE
laduenews.com

Ladue Schools’ Wellness Classes Help Students Mind Their Mental Health

With a routine of seemingly endless screen time – from social media on smartphones to schoolwork on tablets morning, noon and night – today’s kids never stop. That insight is partly what inspired Stephanie O’Neal, who has been a physical education teacher for 24 years at Ladue Schools, to take aim at addressing not only students’ physical health but also their mental and emotional health – in the form of creating a class called Holistic Wellness at Ladue Horton Watkins High School.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
knsiradio.com

Catholic Charities Offering Mental Health Help in Central MN

(KNSI) – Central Minnesota residents struggling with life can turn to Catholic Charities of the Diocese of St. Cloud for mental health services. Catholic Charities in St. Cloud Executive Director Steve Pareja says everyone can use some help navigating through life’s journey. “I’ve had a couple of therapists...
SAINT CLOUD, MN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Theater & Dance
CBS Miami

Three New Monoclonal Antibody Treatment Sites Open In South Florida

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Florida opened five additional monoclonal antibody treatment sites, three of which are local. The South Florida sites are at Markham Park in Sunrise, Miami Dade College North Campus at 11380 NW 27th Ave, and the West Boynton Recreation Center in Lake Worth. The two other sites are in Jacksonville and Altamonte Springs. The sites will be open daily from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. At the beginning of the month, Governor Ron DeSantis requested that the federal government increase the supply of monoclonal antibody treatments it sends to the state to at least 30,000 doses per week. On January 7th, the governor announced that 15,000 doses of Regeneron had been secured and would support new monoclonal antibody sites. A full list of state-supported operational monoclonal antibody therapy sites can be found HERE. Monoclonal antibodies help the immune system recognize and respond effectively to the COVID-19 virus. Monoclonal antibody therapy treatment is for individuals who have contracted or been exposed to COVID-19. It can prevent severe illness, hospitalization, and death in high-risk patients who have contracted COVID-19. The treatment is not a substitute for vaccination.
MIAMI, FL
KELOLAND TV

South Dakota Statewide Family Engagement Center: Mental health resources for youth

According to the World Health Organization: Mental health is “a state of well-being in which the individual realizes his or her own abilities, can cope with the normal stresses of life, can work productively and fruitfully, and is able to make a contribution to his or her community.” While we often think of health in terms of our physical health, sometimes, despite our best efforts, we get sick. And when we’re sick, we need help to feel better again. The same things happen with our brains. The good news is that, just like when we are physically sick, we can get help and treatment is available for mental illness. We recently sat down with the South Dakota Statewide Family Engagement Center to find out how they are working with other organizations to make sure there are mental health resources available for South Dakota’s youth.
MENTAL HEALTH
NBC Miami

CDC Emphasis On Better Masks Welcome News To Miami Lakes Company

There’s no doubt some masks can help reduce the spread of viral particles, but the highly transmissible Omicron variant has made some of the lower quality masks less effective. So the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention last week stressed that better masks - like the N-95 - are...
MIAMI LAKES, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy