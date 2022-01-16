CANCELED: City Watch alert issued for missing girl, Memphis police say

Mia Belski (mpd)

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — UPDATE 5:20 A.M. 01/16/2022:

This has been canceled.

ORIGINAL STORY:

MPD has issued a City Watch alert for a missing child.

Mia Belski is described as 3′0, 60 pounds, black shoulder-length hair, wearing a pink tie-dye shirt, brown jacket, blue jeans with white stars, and pink Juicy Couture boots.

Belski’s last known location is in the 900 block of Dillworth Street, in a white pickup truck, police said.

If seen, contact MPD at 901-545-2677.

