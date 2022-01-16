ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Memphis, TN

CANCELED: City Watch alert issued for missing girl, Memphis police say

By FOX13Memphis.com News Staff
FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ
FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0XMbel_0dmzcjhA00
Mia Belski (mpd)

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — UPDATE 5:20 A.M. 01/16/2022:

This has been canceled.

ORIGINAL STORY:

MPD has issued a City Watch alert for a missing child.

Mia Belski is described as 3′0, 60 pounds, black shoulder-length hair, wearing a pink tie-dye shirt, brown jacket, blue jeans with white stars, and pink Juicy Couture boots.

Belski’s last known location is in the 900 block of Dillworth Street, in a white pickup truck, police said.

If seen, contact MPD at 901-545-2677.

©2022 Cox Media Group

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Tennessee Crime & Safety
City
Memphis, TN
Memphis, TN
Crime & Safety
FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ

FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ

Memphis, TN
86K+
Followers
84K+
Post
32M+
Views
ABOUT

FOX13 Memphis WHBQ is serving the Mid-South local coverage you can count on with local news, sports, weather, and traffic.

 https://www.fox13memphis.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy