Amazon workers protest outside Whole Foods in NE Portland

By Sam Campbell
 5 days ago

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Amazon and Whole Foods employees gathered outside the grocery store in Northeast Portland Saturday to protest what they say is a “continued, brutal disregard” for their safety at work.

Amazon and Whole Foods workers protested outside the NE Portland location, January 15, 2022 (Sarah Kowaleski)

The rally happened outside Whole Foods’ 4301 NE Sandy Boulevard location Saturday afternoon.

Organizers allege the chain of grocery stores and their parent company, Amazon, have forced employees to compensate for understaffing, come up with their own protective equipment and violate social distancing policies on the job.

The group is calling for more personal protective equipment and access to testing — both supplied by their employers.

