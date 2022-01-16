Indian Ladder Farms hosts Christmas tree bonfire

ALBANY, N.Y. ( NEWS10 ) – After COVID forced them to reschedule, Saturday evening Indian Ladder Farms Cidery and Brewery held its Christmas tree bonfire that was planned for New Year’s Eve.

When Christmas trees outlive their use, there are a few ways to dispose of them. At Indian Ladder Farms Cidery and Brewery, they wanted to dispose of your tree by fire; safely of course. “So when we planned this for New Year’s Eve, we thought it would be a great way to get people together for New Year’s Eve and be outside so we could be safe from COVID but COVID got us anyway,” says Laura Ten Eyck of Indian Ladder Farms.

By bringing your tree to toss onto the fire, people were able to get a little incentive to sip on while watching your tree go up in flames. If you bring your tree to throw on the bonfire you get a free beer or hard cider,” Ten Eyck says. She also says they received around 30 trees to burn and expected a few more throughout the night.

For those like Lyndsay Paul, it was a great chance to catch up with friends and keep warm on a day when temperatures were well into the single digits. “It’s great to come out and do something outdoors and watch the trees do that,” she says as a tree is tossed onto the fire.

This was the first time Indian Ladder Farms hosted the Christmas tree bonfire event. Because of turnout, they are thinking of making it an annual tradition.

