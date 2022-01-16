Winter Storm Warning issued for Western Highland by NWS

Effective: 2022-01-20 19:51:00 EST Expires: 2022-01-20 23:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Broward FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 PM EST THIS EVENING * WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall is expected. * WHERE...A portion of South Florida, including the following county, Broward. * WHEN...Until 1100 PM EST. * IMPACTS...Minor flooding in low-lying and poor drainage areas. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 751 PM EST, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. Minor flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly in the advisory area. Between 1 and 2 inches of rain have fallen. - Additional rainfall amounts up to 1 inch are expected over the area. This additional rain will result in minor flooding. - Some locations that will experience flooding include Fort Lauderdale, Pembroke Pines, Hollywood, Miramar, Davie, Plantation, Sunrise, Tamarac, Miami Gardens, Lauderhill, Oakland Park, Lauderdale Lakes, Dania Beach, Cooper City, West Park, Wilton Manors, Lazy Lake, Chambers Estates, Nova Southeastern University and Broadview Park. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

