ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Allegany County, MD

Winter Storm Warning issued for Extreme Western Allegany, Garrett by NWS

weather.gov
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2022-01-17 12:38:00 EST Expires: 2022-01-18 01:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in your vehicle...

alerts.weather.gov

Comments / 0

Related
CBS Denver

Colorado Weather: First Alert Weather Day For Friday Snow

DENVER(CBS)- Friday is a First Alert Weather Day as another cold front is taking aim on Colorado. This system is the combination of a low pressure trough and another Canadian cold front now in the Pacific Northwest. Credit CBS4 The system will push thru the state starting early on Friday morning first bringing snow into the mountains and then spreading into the Front Range by late morning to early afternoon. Credit CBS4 For the Front Range the set up should be similar to a storm from last week where heaviest snow was in Jefferson and Douglas Counties. The spot where the Front Range Foothills...
COLORADO STATE
weather.gov

Flood Advisory issued for Broward by NWS

Effective: 2022-01-20 19:51:00 EST Expires: 2022-01-20 23:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Broward FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 PM EST THIS EVENING * WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall is expected. * WHERE...A portion of South Florida, including the following county, Broward. * WHEN...Until 1100 PM EST. * IMPACTS...Minor flooding in low-lying and poor drainage areas. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 751 PM EST, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. Minor flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly in the advisory area. Between 1 and 2 inches of rain have fallen. - Additional rainfall amounts up to 1 inch are expected over the area. This additional rain will result in minor flooding. - Some locations that will experience flooding include Fort Lauderdale, Pembroke Pines, Hollywood, Miramar, Davie, Plantation, Sunrise, Tamarac, Miami Gardens, Lauderhill, Oakland Park, Lauderdale Lakes, Dania Beach, Cooper City, West Park, Wilton Manors, Lazy Lake, Chambers Estates, Nova Southeastern University and Broadview Park. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
BROWARD COUNTY, FL
CBS Baltimore

Maryland Weather: Alert Day In Effect For This Frigid Friday

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Frigid would be the best word to sum up our Friday. Your First Alert Weather Team issued an Alert Day for the dangerous cold we’ll be dealing with all day. Arctic air settled in early Friday morning as wind chills hovered in the single digits during rush hour. Temperatures were in the mid to upper teens, but it felt like 1-8° throughout much of Maryland. BWI Thurgood Marshall Airport bottomed out with a bone-chilling wind chill of 4°. That’s why bundling up is especially important Friday because it will be miserably cold outside. We’ll top out in the upper 20s, but the brisk north...
BALTIMORE, MD

Comments / 0

Community Policy