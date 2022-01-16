Winter Storm Warning issued for Extreme Western Allegany, Garrett by NWS

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Frigid would be the best word to sum up our Friday. Your First Alert Weather Team issued an Alert Day for the dangerous cold we’ll be dealing with all day. Arctic air settled in early Friday morning as wind chills hovered in the single digits during rush hour. Temperatures were in the mid to upper teens, but it felt like 1-8° throughout much of Maryland. BWI Thurgood Marshall Airport bottomed out with a bone-chilling wind chill of 4°. That’s why bundling up is especially important Friday because it will be miserably cold outside. We’ll top out in the upper 20s, but the brisk north...

