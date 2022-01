CEDAR FALLS, Iowa – The UNI women's basketball team was able to get their third conference win in a row against the streaking Southern Illinois Salukis 66-57. A 30-point first quarter helped the Panthers hang on for a strong defensive win against Southern Illinois on Saturday afternoon. Once UNI gained the lead one minute into the game, they wouldn't surrender it again over 39 minutes of play. It came close when the Salukis were within one at the end of the third, but a five-point run would help propel the Panthers to another conference win.

