Tsunami advisory canceled after day of evacuations, closures across Bay Area

By Aaron Tolentino
 5 days ago

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — Any Saturday beach plans were likely canceled.

A Tsunami advisory was issued Saturday morning on the West Coast, including in the Bay Area, after an undersea volcano erupted in the Tonga Islands.

Tsunami advisory forces over 100 to evacuate in Berkeley

That advisory was officially canceled for all of California by 1 a.m. Saturday night, according to the National Weather Service . The advisory in the Bay Area was canceled around 8 p.m.

The National Tsunami Warning Center has four categories of alerts (from least to most severe): ‘information statement,’ ‘watch,’ ‘advisory,’ and ‘warning.’

The Bay Area was in the ‘advisory’ category, which hazarded strong currents and dangerous waves.

Here was how specific Bay Area counties addressed the tsunami advisories.

San Francisco

As of 11 a.m., San Francisco authorities have closed all of the city’s beaches and coastal points.

For now, the tsunami is just an ‘advisory’ not a ‘warning’ says San Francisco city official Mary Ellen Carol.

“We will be seeing strong currents throughout the day,” Carol said who also urged everyone to stay away from the ocean.

The Marina’s parking lot and Ocean Beach are among public spaces closed by the National Park Service.

San Francisco Fire Department said up to three-foot waves and strong currents are expected throughout the morning.

There have been at least 25 contacts and three rescues made by SFFD crews as a result of the strong waters, officials said.

San Mateo County

Two people in San Gregorio State Beach — roughly 10 miles south of Half Moon Bay — were taken to the hospital after they were fishing then the strong waves and currents swept them in, according to Cal Fire .

One was taken to the hospital by ground and the other was taken in a helicopter.

Officials said the two are in stable condition.

San Mateo County announced it will close the Fitzgerald Marine Reserve ramp and tidepools for the rest of the day.

Marin County

The Marin County Sheriff tweeted a photo of the strong currents affecting Richardson Bay where a dock was damaged.

Authorities are asking everyone to avoid coastal areas as the water will “overpower you.”

Also, all beaches at Point Reyes National Seashore will be closed until the tsunami advisory is lifted.

Alameda County

Alameda County officials ordered an evacuation Saturday morning for Berkeley Marina boats, docks, and shorelines because of the tsunami advisory.

Roughly 115 people evacuated.

That evacuation order was lifted later that afternoon, authorities announced .

The city of Alameda advised residents to stay away from the water and ocean — urging everyone to not go to the coast to watch the tsunami.

Sonoma County

Sonoma County officials said the advisory is in effect for its entire coastline.

The beach and water access are prohibited at this time. The public is asked to stay out of the area.

Santa Cruz County

County officials tweeted that residents are to stay away from the beaches and harbor.

Santa Cruz County beaches will be closed until 6 p.m. Saturday, police said.

Santa Cruz Beach Boardwalk announced they will close for the day out of an abundance of caution for the tsunami advisory, which includes all rides, arcades, and attractions.

The amusement park is scheduled to reopen on Sunday.

California Gov. Gavin Newsom urged all citizens to listen to local advisories in their respective areas.

The National Weather Service spoke with KRON4 about the tsunami advisory.

The full interview with Brian Garcia with the NWS can be viewed here .

