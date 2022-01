Facing some depth issues at defensive tackle, the Cincinnati Bengals added to the roster on Wednesday by sniping a player off the practice squad of the Arizona Cardinals. Said player is Zach Kerr, a 31-year-old veteran with 95 games of work to his name since 2014. He’ll play a key depth role with guys like Josh Tupou and Mike Daniels hurting and Larry Ogunjobi going to injured reserve.

NFL ・ 2 DAYS AGO