Wichita County, TX

About 200-acres burned in Wichita County Friday night

By Dylan Jimenez
Texoma's Homepage
Texoma's Homepage
 5 days ago

WICHITA COUNTY (KFDX/KJTL) — Two wildfires near Electra Friday night are now 100% contained.

Around 8 p.m., Punkin Center Volunteer Fire Department responded to the fire near Barwise Road, off FM 1739 and 2384.

Fire Cheif Matthew McAlister said fire was seen on both sides of FM 1739 and Wichita County Sheriff’s Office was called to shut down a part of the road. Burkburnett, Friberg-Cooper and Iowa Park Volunteer Fire Departments were called to assist with the fire.

About 1:30 a.m., McAlister said the fire was contained and crews have been monitoring the fire all day. The fire covered about 38 acres.

RELATED: 171-acre grassfire near Electra 100% contained

A second fire, officials are calling the Douglas Fire, began around 8 p.m. Friday night and was located just east of Electra city limits. One home was threatened but was saved from the fire. Electra Fire Department and Kamay Volunteer Fire Department responded to the fire.

Texas A&M Forest Service tweeted the Douglas Fire fire was 100% contained about 7:30 a.m. Saturday morning and about 170 acres burned.

The Texas A&M Forest Service was also called to assist with both fires.

Both fires were caused by electric lines due to the high winds according to officials.

McAlister wants to remind the public that conditions are ‘very dry’ and the county is still in a burn ban. Use extreme caution when doing anything that could potentially start a fire.

If you see smoke, call 911 immediately.

