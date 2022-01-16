ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Henrico County, VA

Twelve people without a home after Henrico apartment complex catches fire

By Delaney Hall
 5 days ago

HENRICO, Va. (WRIC) – Twelve people have been displaced after Creekside Manor Apartment complex caught fire Saturday night.

Henrico Fire officials say crews were called at 7 p.m. to find smoke and fire coming from a second-floor apartment. The fire then extended into the apartment on the third level and to the attic area.

Firefighters began an immediate search of the building, and learned everyone had gotten out safely.

In total, six apartments were damaged. The Red Cross is helping the twelve people displaced.

The Henrico Fire Department will determine the cause of the fire. Crews will remain on scene for the next several hours, and drivers can expect traffic delays on Lakeside Avenue between Hilliard Road and Brook Road.

Henrico Fire is reminding everyone to have working smoke alarms.

