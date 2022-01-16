PREP BASKETBALL: Addison dominates county matchups against Lynn

ADDISON, Ala. — Addison hosted their county rivals the Lynn Bears in what could have been trap games for both teams. Both the men’s and women’s teams were coming off huge wins against the Winston County Yellow Jackets Thursday night and easily handled both Bears teams earlier in the season. So, a letdown had to be avoided and to the Bulldogs credit, it was. The Ladies breezed to an easy, 73-14 victory over the overmatched Lady Bears and the men’s team cruised to a 77-25 victory over the Bears.

Addison 73 – Lynn 14 (varsity girls)

Addison Head Coach Bailey Boland has her Lady Dawgs playing really well right now and she hoped that her team was mature enough to win a game that they should without any kind of let down. Well, they were. From the opening tip, the Lady Dawg woman to woman pressure defense had the Lady Bears totally overmatched. Addison would have a 28-steal night, which might be an Addison Ladies record for steals in a game.

Addison jumped out to a 18-5 lead against Lynn. It was the Gracie (Manley) and Bracie (Rodgers) show in the first period. “Bug” Manley had seven points and five boards while Bracie “Tiny” Rodgers had six points, four boards and three steals. Lynn Senior Laney Uptain had three points and Senior Ella Brown had two points and two boards.

The second period showed even more pressure from the Lady Dawgs as they looked to knock the Lady Bears into hibernation before the half. Addison would have 10 steals in the period and blow out the Bears 20-2, going into the half with a lead of 38-7.

The third period was exactly the same as the second with the Bulldogs outscoring the Lady Bears 20-2 to take a 58-9 lead into the fourth period. Anna Grace “The Glove” Luker led the Lady Dawgs with seven points and two steals.

The game ended with Addison outscoring the Lady Bears 15-5 to get the win at 73-14. Addison held the Lynn Lady Bears to only making two field goals for the entire game. Lynn’s other ten points came from the free throw line where they were a very impressive 10 out of 11.

Coach Boland said after the game,

“I promise you that will practice free throws and layups. If I have to nitpick, we missed a lot of easy shots. I am proud of the ladies due to the fact that we had to keep the momentum we got from winning at Winston County the other night. We couldn’t have a letdown and to my girl’s credit we didn’t. I was just happy to see how excited our girls were and supportive they are of one another. We need to be playing our best ball right now because we have the County Tournament coming up this week.”

Unofficial stats:

Addison’s Manley had 18 points, seven boards, three assists and three steals. Rodgers had 17 points, six boards, two assists and 11 steals for her double double. Luker had 13 points, four boards, two assists and five steals. “Magic” Molly Gilbreath had nine points and five boards. Hadley “Shooter” Butler had eight points, three boards, two assists and three steals. Brilyn Dover had six points, four boards and four steals. Lydia “Barbie” Ergle had five boards. Emma Ridgeway had two points.

Lynn was led by Laney Uptain with 12 points and two boards. Ella Brown had two points and seven boards.

The win moves Addison to 15-6 on the year and they will travel to Meek to take on the Lady Tigers on Monday Night.

Addison 77 – Lynn 25 (varsity boys)

Addison Head Man Ben Mastin was facing the same potential trap game as Coach Boland’s ladies when they faced the Bears Saturday night. Well, the men from Addison handled it just as well as the ladies did. Addison had a very consistent effort throughout the game and all the Bulldogs were able to play quality minutes.

Addison came out firing and driving to the lane, basically playing some of their best basketball of the year. Addison won outscored the Bears 21-10 and it really wasn’t that close. Eli “Curly” Howse had six points and Brady “Big Pappa” Gilbreath had four points and four rebounds. Lynn was led Marcus Meeks with three points and Benjamin Kelly’s two points.

The second period was a carbon copy of the first. Addison won 21-9 to take a commanding 42-19 lead at the half. Briley “Snake” Hayes had six points as he had a coming out party on this night. “Iso” Joe Smith had a big three-pointer in the period.

The second half was just brutal as the first as Addison totally outclassed Lynn. The Dawgs crushed the Bears by outscoring them 35-6 in the second half. The final tally was 77-25. Hayes led the Dawgs with 11 points and four boards in the half. Jed “Wizard” Wilkins had nine points and two assists.

After the game, Coach Mastin added,

“We avoided the big letdown and for that I am very proud of the guys. We dominated the glass and hit six out of seven from the free throw line. Every person on our roster contributed in this game and that was great. I told the guys that from this point forward all our opponents are faceless,” Mastin said. “Basically, we don’t care who we play, we don’t worry about it. We just want to focus on how we play. We need to play tough inspired defense, which we did tonight. We have to be consistent on running our plays and we were. We have to make open looks and we did. Couldn’t draw it up any better than what we played tonight.”

Unofficial stats:

Addison was led “Snake” Hayes with 17 points, three boards and three assists. “Curly” Howse had 12 points, four assists and two steals. “Wizard” Wilkins had 12 points, two assists and two steals. Christian “Ice Man” Roberts had 11 points, three boards, three assists and six steals. “Big Pappa” Gilbreath had nine points, four boards and two assists. “Iso” Smith had six points and two boards. Bradley “Big Foot” Willette had four points, three boards and two assists. Justin “Rocky” Mather had two points, three boards and two assists. Lane “Duct Tape” Tubb had two points and two boards. “Crazy” Dave Tuggle had two points and six boards.

Addison goes to 11-10 on the season and travels to Meek on Monday.

Copyright 2022 Humble Roots, LLC. All Rights Reserved.