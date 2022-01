Kansas head coach Bill Self might have made the definitive move of Saturday’s game against West Virginia before one second had even ticked off the clock. Looking at West Virginia’s shortish lineup, which typically features three guards, Self started both David McCormack (6-foot-10, 250 pounds) and Jalen Wilson (6-8, 225), and while it took until the second half to pay full dividends, they paid off like an overheated stock market.

COLLEGE SPORTS ・ 1 DAY AGO