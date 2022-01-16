ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBA

Kevin Durant leaves Nets' game with sprained left knee

By The Associated Press
ABC News
ABC News
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4MXm2Y_0dmzXqW800

Kevin Durant missed the second half of Brooklyn's game against New Orleans on Saturday night after spraining his left knee in a collision.

The NBA's scoring leader left with 5:38 remaining in the second quarter and the Nets announced at halftime that he wouldn't return. He had 12 points in 12 minutes.

Durant was hurt when teammate Bruce Brown bumped into a driving Herbert Jones and fell backward into him. Durant grabbed at his knee, tried to walk it off and then asked to be removed from the game. He was walking with a limp when he left the arena in the fourth quarter.

Coach Steve Nash said Durant would have an MRI exam on Sunday.

Durant was back in the lineup after sitting out a loss to Oklahoma City on Thursday night to rest on the second night of a back-to-back. It was the Nets' fourth game in five nights.

With Kyrie Irving ineligible to play in home games, Durant has had to play heavy minutes in his second season in Brooklyn after sitting out a year following Achilles tendon surgery.

Comments / 0

Related
fadeawayworld.net

Charles Barkley Is Mad At Kyrie Irving: "I'm Not Talking About This Dude Anymore. I Just Hope They Lose. Period."

Kyrie Irving is a controversial figure in the NBA at this point, the Brooklyn Nets guard has recently returned to the court after missing the first 35 games of the season. Irving's stance on Covid-19 vaccination has caused arguments across the basketball world, and the Nets' decision to bring him back has led to even more controversy among basketball fans and media figures alike.
NBA
fadeawayworld.net

Sixers Star Ben Simmons Is Now Engaged To British TV Host Maya Jama

When it comes to basketball, Ben Simmons has been dealing with a surplus of issues, most of which are directly related to his messy breakup with the Philadelphia 76ers. After months of trade demands, the team has tried to make him return, and Simmons has sacrificed millions to ensure that doesn't happen.
CELEBRITIES
Yardbarker

Rachel Nichols officially out at ESPN

The Rachel Nichols era at ESPN is officially over. Andrew Marchand of The New York Post reported on Wednesday that Nichols has reached a settlement agreement with ESPN to terminate their relationship. She is now free to pursue other opportunities immediately. Nichols first worked for ESPN from 2004 to 2013,...
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Bruce Brown
Person
Kyrie Irving
Person
Steve Nash
Person
Kevin Durant
fadeawayworld.net

Instagram Model Sofia Jamora Denies She Had An Affair With LeBron James: “1. I Was Never With LeBron Nor Do I Know Who He Is And 2. I’m Not White."

LeBron James has been dragged into a controversy involving an Instagram model who is allegedly seeing the Los Angeles Lakers superstar. Sofia Jamora has fired back at reports suggesting she's had an affair with The King. Last year, Erza Haliti, a former Miss Idaho who's married to New Orleans Saints...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Us Weekly

Larsa Pippen Says Scottie Pippen Called Her Ex-Boyfriend Malik Beasley a ‘Loser’

Not holding back! Scottie Pippen and his estranged wife, Larsa Pippen, split more than three years ago, but he’s not afraid to weigh in on her new romantic partners. The Bravo personality, 47, revealed that the former NBA star, 56, previously shared his thoughts on her relationship with Malik Beasley during the Thursday, December 30, episode of The Real Housewives of Miami. “When Malik got 90 days or something in jail he sent it to me,” she told costar Lisa Hochstein. “He’s like, ‘Go ahead, keep talking to these losers.'”
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Home Games#Mri
Awful Announcing

Rachel Nichols has officially left ESPN after reaching a settlement with the network over the year left on her contract

Months after her last appearance on ESPN, Rachel Nichols is now officially gone from the network. In August, ESPN pulled Nichols from NBA programming and canceled her show The Jump, which was later replaced by the Malika Andrews-hosted NBA Today. That came after a July New York Times piece detailing the comments Nichols made to LeBron James advisor Adam Mendelsohn on a July 2020 phone call from her hotel room, with those comments (about Maria Taylor, ESPN’s diversity record, and ESPN’s plan to replace Nichols with Taylor on NBA Finals coverage) recorded on a video feed for her show that was still running. Those comments then were recorded off ESPN servers by an ESPN employee, and they were passed around inside and outside ESPN.
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NBA
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
The Spun

College Basketball World Reacts To Rasheed Wallace News

Changes are coming for the Memphis men’s basketball team. On Wednesday, head coach Penny Hardaway announced that Rasheed Wallace’s role with the team has been altered. Wallace, who agreed to become an assistant coach at Memphis back in August, will serve as a consultant for the time being. His in-person duties have been taken away from him – for now.
MEMPHIS, TN
fadeawayworld.net

Paul Pierce And Kevin Garnett Criticize Anthony Davis: “I Thought He Could Take Some Of The Pressure Off LeBron… He’s Gone In The Opposite Direction.”

The Los Angeles Lakers have received plenty of criticism this campaign, given their inability to win games consistently. Instead, they have struggled to find their touch, and even though they have entered winning streaks, it's been because of individual performances rather than a collective effort. LeBron James and Anthony Davis...
NBA
Lakers Nation

Lakers News: Carmelo Anthony Believes Benching Russell Westbrook Late In Loss To Pacers Wasn’t ‘Anything Personal’

A potentially major development occurred in the Los Angeles Lakers’ 111-104 loss to the Indiana Pacers on Wednesday. With 3:52 left in the fourth quarter, head coach Frank Vogel deployed Malik Monk onto the court, taking Russell Westbrook out of the game in crunch time — an adjustment rarely seen in the first half of the 2021-22 season. About four minutes earlier, L.A. had lost its lead that they held onto for the majority of the game.
NBA
ESPN

Splash Brothers Curry, Thompson lead Warriors past Pistons

SAN FRANCISCO -- — Klay Thompson found his shooting stroke and Warriors fans roared at every chance. Just like the old days. Thompson had 21 points, reigning scoring champ Stephen Curry added 18 and Golden State returned from a tough trip to beat the Detroit Pistons 102-86 on Tuesday night.
NBA
ABC News

ABC News

517K+
Followers
129K+
Post
272M+
Views
ABOUT

Straightforward news, context and analysis.

 https://abcnews.go.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy