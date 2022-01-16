ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Inside the Eastern suburbs socialite scene fallout over Michael Clarke: Pip Edwards and longtime friend Dina Broadhurst unfollow each other on Instagram after her split from the cricketer

By Mary Mrad
Daily Mail
Daily Mail
 5 days ago

Pip Edwards' friendship with artist Dina Broadhurst appears to have ended following her shock split from Michael Clarke last month.

The pair were often pictured spending time together with the former cricket captain and Dina's partner Max Shepherd.

But following Pip's split from her on-off boyfriend Michael, the designer's relationship with the artist appears to be over, as the women have unfollowed each other on Instagram.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2FT3XJ_0dmzXf3N00
What happened? P.E. Nation designer Pip Edwards (pictured) and artist Dina Broadhurst have unfollowed each other on Instagram following her split from the cricketer. Pip is seen posing in front of her Prada-themed artwork by Dina 

The pair were pictured together as recently as in October, where Pip and Michael were seen cruising around on Sydney Harbour with Dina and Max.

Pip previously enjoyed a long-term friendship with Dina, and has previously even hung up several of Dina's artworks around her home.

Interestingly, Dina appears to have recently struck up a friendship with Michael's rumoured new girlfriend, celebrity eyebrow stylist Kristin Fisher.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1XeJ2g_0dmzXf3N00
Friends: The pair were often pictured spending time together with the former cricket captain and Dina's partner Max Shepherd. Pictured Dina and Max
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1T2JxO_0dmzXf3N00
Old times: In October, the pair were seen enjoying a day out on Sydney Harbour with Michael and Max
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3VBvr6_0dmzXf3N00
New romance? Interestingly, Dina appears to have recently struck up a friendship with Michael's rumoured new girlfriend, celebrity eyebrow stylist Kristin Fisher (pictured) 

Dina even hosted the New Year's Eve party where Kristen reportedly 'hooked up' with Pip's ex-boyfriend last month.

While at the party, Kristin and Dina posed for happy snaps to show off their matching black outfits on Instagram, with Kristin commenting: 'Twinny! Love you'.

In January, Kristin also uploaded a photo of herself and Dina posing in bikinis together.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2nvTFx_0dmzXf3N00
Pals: Dina even hosted the New Year's Eve party where Kristen reportedly 'hooked up' with Pip's ex-boyfriend last month (pictured). While at the party, Kristin and Dina posed for happy snaps to show off their matching black outfits on Instagram, with Kristin commenting: 'Twinny! Love you' 
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0rC0Wq_0dmzXf3N00
Friendly: In January, Kristin also uploaded a photo of herself and Dina posing in bikinis together 
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0KsVco_0dmzXf3N00
Not a fan? Meanwhile, according to The Daily Telegraph's Confidential , Pip, who split with Michael in early December 'isn't happy' about Kristin and Michael's bourgeoning romance. Pip and Michael are pictured at Everest Race Day at Royal Randwick Racecourse in October 2020

Meanwhile, according to The Daily Telegraph's Confidential, Pip, who split with Michael in early December 'isn't happy' about Kristin and Michael's bourgeoning romance.

Pip and Michael have had an on-again-off-again romance since June.

Their relationship began in June 2020, following his split from wife Kyly Clark (née Boldy), which they had announced four months earlier.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ZfBsH_0dmzXf3N00
No longer friends? Pip and Michael are pictured together in Dina's home
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2MsOpL_0dmzXf3N00
Friendship on display: Pip previously enjoyed a long-term friendship with Dina, and has previously even hung up several of Dina's artworks around her home (pictured) 

Pip and Michael initially split in February 2021 but rekindled the relationship four months later before officially calling it quits in December.

The exes were last pictured together on December 5 when they shared a selfie from The Boathouse restaurant in Sydney's Rose Bay.

Retired batsman Michael was married to former model Kyly Clarke (née Boldy) from 2012 until 2019, but the couple didn't announce their separation until February 2020.

He and Pip had been friends for more than a decade before that, but grew close while working on a fashion project together.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=13KjFf_0dmzXf3N00
Over: Pip and Michael have had an on-again-off-again romance since June. They initially split in February 2021 but rekindled the relationship four months later before officially calling it quits in December

CELEBRITIES
CELEBRITIES
CELEBRITIES
PUBLIC HEALTH
CELEBRITIES
CELEBRITIES
CELEBRITIES
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
CELEBRITIES
