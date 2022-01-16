ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
South Florida cruises past Central Florida 75-51

By The Associated Press
 5 days ago

Javon Greene scored 19 points and South Florida cruised to a 75-51 victory over Central Florida on Saturday night.

Greene shot 7 of 12 from the floor, made five 3-pointers and had nine rebounds. Caleb Murphy added 13 points for South Florida (6-10, 1-3 American Athletic Conference). Jamir Chaplin added 10 points.

C.J. Walker had nine points to lead Central Florida (10-5, 2-3), which shot 19 of 57 (33%) overall and missed 18 of 20 3-point attempts.

Central Florida plays at East Carolina on Tuesday. South Florida plays at No. 11 Houston on Tuesday.

