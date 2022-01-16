ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Derek Carr faces uncertain future with decisions looming for Raiders

By Breven Honda
Sportsnaut
Sportsnaut
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4V09TK_0dmzXIwm00

As Derek Carr and the Las Vegas Raiders’ season comes to an end following a 26-19 loss in the AFC Wild Card Round that came down to the final play, discussions will begin regarding its head coach in the next few days and weeks.

Following the resignation of head coach Jon Gruden, special teams coordinator Rich Bisaccia took over as interim head coach in Week 6. Bisaccia helped the team win seven games and the final four to clinch the team’s first playoff berth since 2016.

Bisaccia, who became the first interim head coach to lead his team to the playoffs in more than 60 years, is expected to interview for the Las Vegas head coaching position.

Any other possible changes will also come, including for Carr, who will enter his final year on his five-year contract next season.

Derek Carr decision could come down to next Raiders’ head coach

With the Raiders expected to become the eighth NFL team to conduct a head coaching search this offseason, whoever Las Vegas selects could affect Carr’s decision to return for 2022.

During the upcoming offseason, Carr and Las Vegas will have a decision with the next head coach to be a factor.

Carr said the job Bisaccia has done to take on in the middle of a season makes him a favorite with Carr as the starting quarterback next season.

“I think we can all think he’s the right guy,” Carr said of Bisaccia after Saturday’s loss to Cincinnati. “Not just one player, not just one side, but everybody. People listen to him and not just people, but our team. All of those things are decisions I don’t get to make.

“With everything that went on, if you really look at what happened, all the pieces, everything that changed, he held it together. We lose two linemen. You lose your starting receiver, you lose your number one target, you lose Josh (Jacobs) sometimes, you lose Kenyan (Drake) and that’s just offense.”

Derek Carr’s quotes on 2021-22 Raiders
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2aOtPy_0dmzXIwm00
Also Read:
NFL coaching candidates: Best head coach, coordinator and GM candidates in 2022

In a season that saw so much turmoil off the field, in addition to the on-field situations, with Gruden resigning in October, former first-round picks Henry Ruggs III and Damon Arnette being released and former Raiders head coach John Madden passing away, only one player could help steer the ship in the right direction to remain in position to make the playoffs: Derek Carr.

After losing five of six, including 48-9 against Kansas City at Arrowhead Stadium, Carr took the loss head-on as it motivated him to turn the tide back in favor of the Silver and Black for the playoff push with their backs up against the wall. In addition, Carr and the Raiders did not want to have another season where they finished flat in the team’s first season at Allegiant Stadium in front of fans.

With Carr’s leadership, he willed this team to reach the playoffs as the No. 5 seed and play in his first playoff game, despite making a postseason run six seasons ago that was cut short due to injury.

Only the No. 7 seeds in both the AFC and NFC sides of the bracket feature teams with nine victories in Pittsburgh and Philadelphia.

As a result, 12 of the 14 teams in this year’s first season of the NFL playoffs expanding, recorded double-digit wins.

Related: Predicting NFL playoff bracket and Super Bowl 2022 winner

Las Vegas Raiders proved they’re a resilient bunch in 2021-22

Since the Raiders were 6-7 entering Week 14, Las Vegas has been practically living in a win-or-go-home situation and the 6-foot-3 play-caller has continued to be the epitome of this Raiders team to clinch a spot in the postseason.

First, the Raiders got a two-point win against a COVID-depleted Cleveland team in a game that was pushed back two days. The following week, Las Vegas returned home and won a gutsy 17-13 game against Denver.

Back on the road for the final time of the season, the Raiders kicked off the 2022 calendar year at Lucas Oil Stadium taking on the Indianapolis Colts, who were also in playoff contention. The Raiders were able to contain Colts quarterback Carson Wentz as kicker Daniel Carlson punched in a 33-yard field goal as time expired.

Down to the final game of the 2021 regular season, literally, the Raiders faced the Los Angeles Chargers for a spot in the playoffs in front of a sell-out crowd inside Allegiant Stadium. In a back-and-forth game, Carr led his team down the field for Carlson’s foot to be on display for the second consecutive week to punch their ticket into the playoffs as time expired in overtime.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2mRvch_0dmzXIwm00 Also Read:
Las Vegas Raiders’ winning ways should keep Rich Bisaccia, Mike Mayock in place

The 30-year-old quarterback, who will turn 31 in March said the 2021 Raiders were unique compared to previous squads.

“That’s the difference in this team than in the past teams I’ve been on,” Carr said. “We have an edge to us and a belief in us that we really can do anything.”

Derek Carr speaking after the game

Whether it is the plays called in the huddle, getting the offense down the field or motivating his teammates – both offensively and defensively – Carr has found a way to help this team be victorious over the last month in order for him to play in his first playoff game on the road against Cincinnati.

With the mindset to finish the season on a high note, Carr said the coaches ultimately gave him and the team the opportunity to be successful and to improve every day as each game passed.

“The fact that that staff kept everything together and kept us competitive and kept us finding ways to win football games, I think that’s what our organization is about,” Carr said. “So, we’ll see what happens. We know what we want to have happen, but again, we’re Raiders. We’re going to play football, but we hope it is for someone special.”

Derek Carr on Raider football
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Ub6ut_0dmzXIwm00 Also Read:
NFL releases explanation on referee’s erroneous whistle, missed call in Raiders vs Bengals playoff game

More must-reads:

Comments / 0

Related
247Sports

Derek Carr trade rumors: Five potential 2022 destinations for Raiders quarterback

Before they had even stepped onto the field in their ending loss to Cincinnati, rumors surrounding Derek Carr and the Las Vegas Raiders swirled. After once telling ESPN that he’d probably “quit football” if he had to play somewhere else, Carr might end up in a new uniform next season, and it reportedly depends on who Vegas hires; for multiple reasons.
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Derek Carr
Person
Carson Wentz
The Spun

NFL.com Names Derek Carr’s Most-Likely Trade Destination

The future of the Las Vegas Raiders is uncertain. Despite overcoming immense obstacles on the way to a playoff berth, interim head coach Rich Bisaccia is far from a lock to stay with the team. And with quarterback Derek Carr’s contract expiring soon, he could become a trade asset if the Raiders choose not to commit to him.
NFL
The Spun

Raiders’ Latest Plan For Interim Coach Rich Bisaccia Revealed

After a successful stint as the Las Vegas Raiders’ interim head coach, Rich Bisaccia now gets another chance to convince ownership he deserves the permanent gig. Bisaccia will officially interview for the job today, according to NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport. The 61-year-old longtime assistant posted a 7-5 regular season record after taking over for Jon Gruden in early October.
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Raiders#Nfl Playoffs#Football Games#American Football#The Las Vegas Raiders#Kenyan
raiderramble.com

2021 Raiders Rewind: QB Derek Carr

The most polarizing player in the Las Vegas Raiders organization has been their starting quarterback, Derek Carr. He has his diehard supporters and his diehard haters. Then there are those who can have civil discussions about him. The 2021 season was one of the most draining seasons for him and would’ve been for any quarterback, but it landed on Carr and he responded by getting the Raiders to the playoffs. It wasn’t the prettiest season, but with everything that went on, it was a commendable one without a doubt.
NFL
uticaphoenix.net

What should Las Vegas Raiders do with the perplexing, polarizing Derek Carr?

HENDERSON, Nev. — The Las Vegas Raiders‘ final possession in their last game of their first playoff appearance in five years was a microcosm of quarterback Derek Carr‘s eight-year career. That’s a lot of numbers and years to digest, right? Exactly. Because when you try to...
NFL
ClutchPoints

Bo Jackson’s net worth in 2021

Bo Jackson is a former professional baseball and football player and is considered to be one of the greatest athletes of all time due to his achievements in multiple sports. He is the only professional athlete in history to be named an All-Star in both the MLB and NFL. In this article, we’ll take a look at Bo Jackson’s net worth in 2021.
MLB
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
New England Patriots
NewsBreak
NFL
NFL Teams
Las Vegas Raiders
NFL Teams
Cincinnati Bengals
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
The Spun

Mike Tomlin’s Son, Dino, Announces Transfer Destination

Dino Tomlin, the son of longtime Pittsburgh Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin, has announced his transfer decision. On Wednesday, the Boston College football program announced the enrollment of the former Maryland wide receiver. Tomlin entered the NCAA transfer portal in January after reeling in just two receptions for 12 yards...
PITTSBURGH, PA
ClutchPoints

Exec sends stern warning to Browns on Baker Mayfield trade

The Cleveland Browns’ season didn’t end the way they wanted it to, as the franchise took a step backward from their 11-5 campaign last year to fall to 8-9. One of the big reasons for the Browns’ step back was the performance of quarterback Baker Mayfield, who noticeably struggled as he attempted to play through a nagging shoulder injury. Mayfield’s struggles opened up the rumor mill to a possible Browns trade, to which an anonymous NFL executive responded to with a stern warning to Cleveland, via Jeremy Fowler of ESPN (h/t Browns Wire):
NFL
Sportsnaut

Sportsnaut

36K+
Followers
33K+
Post
16M+
Views
ABOUT

We're all about NFL, CFB, NBA, and MLB news, rumors and lists. Sportsnaut.com prides itself on being #NautOpinionated.

 https://sportsnaut.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy