We’ve made it to the Elite Eight, or as I’m calling it, the Upset Slate. Here are my picks for the NFL playoffs’ divisional round:. 49ers 26, Packers 24: The close finishes are too scary, until the 49ers emerge victorious, like this for a third straight time facing elimination. Aaron Rodgers falls to 0-4 in playoff games against them, done in again by the 49ers’ rushing attack, Deebo Samuel’s all-around dominance and Jimmy Garoppolo’s grit. Line: 49ers +6.

NFL ・ 6 HOURS AGO