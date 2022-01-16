ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
East Brunswick, NJ

East Brunswick defeats Middlesex - Girls basketball recap

By Craig Epstein
NJ.com
NJ.com
 5 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Rebecca Perez scored 11 points while Brooke Motusesky had 10 for East Brunswick in its 58-48 win over Middlesex in Middlesex. Despite trailing by 15 points at halftime, East...

www.nj.com

NJ.com

Ocean Township over Freehold Borough - Girls basketball recap

Kayden Clark scored 14 points in Ocean Township’s 45-26 victory over Freehold Borough in Freehold. Gamila Betton had eight points with eight rebounds for Ocean Township (7-3), which jumped out to a 17-4 first quarter lead. Eli Clark added eight points and five assists, while Sofia Chebookjian had eight points and six rebounds.
OCEAN TOWNSHIP, NJ
NJ.com

Cedar Grove over Weequahic - Boys basketball recap

Eric Mazal scored 22 points as he made 13 free throws in Cedar Grove’s 55-47 victory over Weequahic in Cedar Grove. Alfonso Lombardi had 13 points and Thomas Carroll added nine for Cedar Grove (6-5), which pulled away with a 20-12 fourth quarter. Reggie McFadden made four 3-pointers and...
CEDAR GROVE, NJ
NJ.com

Senior battles 5-star talent, sets single-game record for Watchung Hills boys basketball

Watchung Hills came in as a big underdog on Thursday night against Gill St. Bernard’s. The Warriors knew they would have their hands full against a squad featuring a Georgetown commit and a pair of 6-foot-7 five-star prospects. Watchung Hills beat this program a year ago on its way to winning a Skyland Conference title, but four of the key starters from that team graduated.
WATCHUNG, NJ
NJ.com

No. 8 Voorhees edges North Hunterdon in boys fencing (PHOTOS)

Victories in two of three weapons lifted the Voorhees boys fencing team, No. 8 in the NJ.com Top 10, to a 15-12 victory over North Hunterdon on Thursday in Glen Gardner. Voorhees (7-1) had a 6-3 advantage in epee and a 5-3 edge in sabre, while North Hunterdon made up just one point in foil, 5-4, to create the three-point margin of victory.
GLEN GARDNER, NJ
NJ.com

No. 11 Don Bosco Prep holds off Ramapo - Boys basketball recap

Evan Cabral scored 22 points as Don Bosco Prep, No. 11 in the NJ.com Top 20, withstood a third quarter scare to defeat Ramapo, 65-54, in Ramsey. Dylan Harper had 13 points and eight rebounds for Don Bosco Prep (10-2), which led 36-15 at halftime. Isaiah Brown scored 11 points and Marc Herasme added nine.
RAMSEY, NJ
NJ.com

Meet the 75 girls basketball players that were stars in all 15 conferences, Jan. 14-20

The last week of girls basketball action featured standout performances all over the court for teams across New Jersey, including some awe-inspiring efforts. This season, NJ Advance Media has changed the way we’re honoring Players of the Week for girls and boys basketball. We’ll name five Players of the Week in every conference - the “starting five,” if you will, highlighting the best individual efforts in each conference.
BASKETBALL
NJ.com

NJ.com

NJ
ABOUT

NJ.com is New Jersey's largest website for local news, sports, entertainment, jobs, autos, real estate and information, affiliated with 12 New Jersey newspapers. No matter what part of the state you hail from, you can find news on NJ.com from your your town.

