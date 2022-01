Jon Griffin could light up a scoreboard thanks to his wide array of skills and would light up a room with his personable demeanor and ever-present grin. There was that basketball game in which he poured in 51 points, that memorable Friday night on the gridiron when he scored five touchdowns, a long list of accolades that included all-state selections in three sports and being a finalist for the Bristol Herald Courier’s Gene “Pappy” Thompson Award.

BRISTOL, TN ・ 2 DAYS AGO