John McWhorter on ‘Woke Racism’

Too many people profit from making it all about racism, when it is about the predatory nature of our society. Officer Derek Chauvin was a serial killer in the making, but all we saw was his sadistic murder of George Floyd. Later one could figure out that Derek Chauvin with his nineteen prior offenses was following the escalating path of serial killers and yet the Minneapolis PD not only promoted him but made him a training officer. In the aftermath of Chauvin’s depravity, too many media made him the prototype of all White police officers. This generalization from Chauvin was not crazy at the outset. The degree at which police target Blacks is undeniable, but racism was not and is not the core problem.

LOS ANGELES, CA ・ 12 DAYS AGO