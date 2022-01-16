ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
John McWhorter on ‘Woke Racism’

The Ringer
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLarry is joined by John McWhorter to discuss his book Woke Racism: How a New Religion Has Betrayed Black America and the...

www.theringer.com

Comments / 432

Bruno Primas
2d ago

Congrats. Like Al Gore, Al Sharpton, Jesse Jackson, and Colin Kaepernick, these guys have found a career that only puts the blame on everyone else while they sit back and watch the $$ flow in.

Reply(91)
237
can’t change Mother Nature
2d ago

Yet they are their worst own enemies. Stop the lies. Racism goes all ways BLM no different then white supremacy. Stop the hate! No one today is responsible for what happened over 100 years so stop blaming everyone else for what your own people did to you. They sold you out for money.

Reply(68)
135
without compromise
2d ago

The democrats have broken the mirror that folks see themselves.. believing their..not equal..not able..small.. unworthy.. education is the key to self worth..that's the reason they want schools teaching what to think..instead of how to think..crippling our children and our nation's best hope... They will do anything to stop parent's choice..stopping them from the ablety to choose where they can send their child whether it be public or private school..having the tax dollars going to the school the parents chooses for their child...Just look at how they treat parents as domestic terrorist.. just because they want their input heard...

Reply(8)
126
