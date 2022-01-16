Donna Dockery Shares Research On Why Most Diversity Trainings Fail

I don’t think I’m alone when I say this is the time of year when I like to reflect on the past twelve months and what I’ve accomplished. And I like to think about what my goals will be for the upcoming year. While there’s always a certain amount of “doing the same” where my long-term career development goals are concerned, there are small goals I want to accomplish. And small goals are just as important as the big ones.

CAREER DEVELOPMENT & ADVICE ・ 21 DAYS AGO