Dane County, WI

Boys and Girls Club of Dane County gives out meals, masks

By Stephen Cohn
 5 days ago
FITCHBURG, Wis. — Volunteers with the Boys and Girls Club of Dane County spent their Saturday getting high-quality masking to those in the community.

The club hosted a Martin Luther King Jr. Weekend community meal and mask pickup at three of its locations.

Everyone who attended received 10 N-95 masks.

Earlier this week, volunteers began distributing 225,000 masks to teachers and students in the Madison area.

