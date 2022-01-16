ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Quick Snap: Raiders' season comes to a heartbreaking end in Cincinnati

By Levi Edwards
Raiders
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe relentless drive Maxx Crosby was on full display once again for a national audience. In Crosby's playoff debut, the Bengals...

www.raiders.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Spun

Look: Raiders RB Kenyan Drake Sends Clear Message About Derek Carr

The Las Vegas Raiders find themselves down 10 to the Bengals in the fourth quarter of their first round playoff matchup. But the team doesn’t get there without the leadership and play of Derek Carr. On Saturday, inactive Raiders running back Kenyan Drake had a message for those still...
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Raiders#Cincinnati#American Football
AFP

Bengals end three decades of playoff futility, Bills throttle Patriots

A solid outing from quarterback Joe Burrow and a late defensive stand saw the Cincinnati Bengals beat the Las Vegas Raiders 26-19 on Saturday to earn their first NFL playoff victory in 31 years. Burrow threw for two touchdowns as he piloted an efficient Bengals offense that scored on their first four drives. Rookie kicker Evan McPherson made all four of his field goal attempts as the Bengals ended an eight-game playoff losing streak that stretched back to their victory over the now-defunct Houston Oilers in January of 1991. "It feels great winning for us, for the city, for the organization. But, you know, we expected this. So it's not going to be a big celebration like it was when we won the division," Burrow told broadcaster NBC.
NFL
KHON2

Marcus Mariota and the Raiders’ season ends in Wild Card loss to Bengals

CINCINNATI (AP) – Paul Brown Stadium nearly shook in triumph. The city of Cincinnati might have, too. Its latest hero, Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow, merely seemed to shrug after leading his team to its first playoff victory in 31 years, 26-19 over Las Vegas on Saturday in an AFC wild-card game. “It’s exciting for the […]
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NFL
NFL Teams
Cincinnati Bengals
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
lvsportsbiz.com

Raiders’ Season Of Adversity Ends In Another Wild Finish As Bengals Defeat Las Vegas, 26-19, In Wild Card Game In Cincy Saturday

With all the sadness, turbulence and difficult times, the Las Vegas Raiders somehow found a path to the NFL postseason. The Raiders deserve a lot of credit for that. But the adversity-filled season ended nine yards short of a tying touchdown against the Cincinnati Bengals with seconds left in the game and the Raiders’ season came to a screeching hall in the first playoff game of the NFL’s three-day wildcard weekend. The Raiders were last team in and first team out.
NFL
fullpresscoverage.com

Shrinkage: Raiders Wither In Chilly Cincinnati

For the first time since 2016, the Raiders made the postseason. Unfortunately, like their previous appearance, they fall on the road. The Bengals slipped past the Raiders, 26-19. With a chance to tie, Derek Carr could not make the play he needed to. Instead, he threw a pick to Germaine Pratt. The Raiders end their 2021 season with an offseason of uncertainty awaiting them.
NFL
reviewjournal.com

Raiders’ emotional late-season run ends in playoff loss to Bengals

CINCINNATI — The Raiders’ emotional run to the playoffs ended in the wild-card round Saturday when the Bengals held off a last-ditch rally to win 26-19. Derek Carr’s pass on fourth-and-goal was intercepted with 12 seconds left. This loss ended the Raiders’ four-game winning streak, which put...
NFL
reviewjournal.com

Raiders run out of miracles in Cincinnati

Like so many other games this season, it came down to one last drive, one last play for the Raiders in Saturday’s wild-card playoff game against the Cincinnati Bengals at Paul Brown Stadium on the banks of the Ohio River. ■ Only this time, the Raiders failed to produce one last miracle.
NFL
Raiders

Raiders to select No. 22 overall in upcoming 2022 NFL Draft

After finishing the season 10-7, the Raiders have the No. 22 pick in the upcoming 2022 NFL Draft, which will be held here in Las Vegas. Draft order is determined by record, using strength of schedule as a tiebreaker when needed, and ends with the losing Super Bowl team selecting at No. 31 and the Super Bowl champion at No. 32.
NFL
NBC Sports

Raiders vs. Bengals final score, results, highlights: Cincinnati advances to Divisional Round, ends playoff drought

As the No. 4 seed in the AFC, the Cincinnati Bengals finished the regular reason with a 10-7 record. The Bengals clinched the AFC North title with a last second win against the Kansas City Chiefs in Week 17. The Las Vegas Raiders enter the 2022 NFL Playoffs as the No. 5 seed in the AFC with a 10-7 record as well. The Raiders clinched their playoff spot with a dramatic victory over the Los Angeles Chargers in the final game of the regular season.
NFL
The Spun

Troy Aikman’s Comment On Cowboys-49ers Is Going Viral

FOX NFL broadcaster and former Cowboy great Troy Aikman didn’t seem to be too happy that he and Joe Buck were in Tampa Bay rather than Dallas. As Buck teased the next Sunday NFC playoff matchup between the Cowboys and 49ers on CBS, Aikman voiced his displeasure with some coded language.
NFL
The Spun

Terry Bradshaw Called Out For What He Said On Sunday

FOX analyst Terry Bradshaw faced some criticism for what he said about the Philadelphia Eagles defense on Sunday morning. Bradshaw, a Hall of Fame quarterback turned analyst for FOX, believed the Philadelphia Eagles’ secondary could be their weakness against Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Sunday afternoon.
NFL
The Spun

Colin Cowherd Has A Blunt Message For Dak Prescott Today

Colin Cowherd spent the first portion of his show on Monday blasting Dak Prescott and the Dallas Cowboys. Prescott has been put through the wringer for his performance against the San Francisco 49ers on Sunday afternoon. Trailing 23-17, Prescott ran a quarterback draw with limited time remaining and without a...
NFL
ClutchPoints

Maurice Clarett’s net worth in 2021

Maurice Clarett is a former football running back that won the National Championship for the Ohio State Buckeyes football team. His professional career did not pan out, but he is now a public speaker talking about his previous struggles and successful recovery. In this article, we will take a look at Maurice Clarett’s net worth in 2021.
NFL

Comments / 0

Community Policy