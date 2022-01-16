Missing Marshall County hunters located

MARSHALL COUNTY, Ala. (WHNT) — Officials say several hunters reported missing in Marshall County Saturday night have been located.

The Sheriff’s Office posted to Facebook just before 10:15 p.m. Saturday, saying all the hunters exited the woods near Foster’s Landing.

According to Chief Deputy Steve Guthrie with the Marshall County Sheriff’s Office, the hunters went missing in the Georgia Mountain area, located northwest of Guntersville.

Guthrie told News 19 the Sheriff’s Office, along with Alabama game wardens and multiple fire departments were searching. The search was centralized on the Manchester area of the Georgia Mountain community.

Officials said the hunters’ phones were still producing a signal.

This is a developing story.

