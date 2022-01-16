ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Austin, TX

5 injured in crash near Oak Hill

By Chelsea Moreno
KXAN
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAUSTIN (KXAN) — Austin-Travis County EMS medics took three adults and two kids to the hospital after a...

www.kxan.com

Comments / 2

Rache
5d ago

People need to slow down. We were almost hit on 35 frontage road. A gravel hauler ran a stop sign, then another truck behind him did the same thing. We had to maneuver out of his way-he finally saw us and almost hit the other truck. We called the trucking company to report it, not sure they cared!

Reply
3
 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
ABC News

Comedian, 'Baskets' actor Louie Anderson dead at 68 from cancer

Comedian Louie Anderson, who won an Emmy for his work on "Baskets" in 2016, has died. He was 68. The news comes just days after news that he was undergoing treatment for cancer, Diffuse large B-cell lymphoma (DLBCL), in a Las Vegas hospital. Anderson's agent, Glenn Schwartz, said the actor...
CELEBRITIES
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Texas Accidents
Austin, TX
Crime & Safety
Travis County, TX
Accidents
Austin, TX
Accidents
Travis County, TX
Crime & Safety
Local
Texas Crime & Safety
City
Austin, TX
County
Travis County, TX
ABC News

Cher, Rob Thomas, Adam Lambert and more pay tribute to Meat Loaf

The music world is mourning the death of "Bat Out of Hell" singer Meat Loaf. His death was announced in a statement posted on his official Facebook page early Friday morning. A cause of death is unknown at this time. The singer and actor, born Marvin Lee Aday, sold more...
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Oak Hill#The Oak#Hospital#Traffic Accident#Austin Travis County#W State Highway 71#Dell Children
The Associated Press

London-bound jet returns to Miami over maskless passenger

An American Airlines flight to London returned to Miami after a passenger refused to follow the federal requirement to wear a face mask, according to the airline. The airline called Miami police, and officers escorted a woman off the plane at Miami International Airport Wednesday evening without incident. A spokesperson for the Miami-Dade Police Department said American Airlines staff dealt “administratively” with the passenger.
MIAMI, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy