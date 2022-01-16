Mets sign two international outfielders

Two young outfielders from the Dominican Republic highlighted a group of 21 international prospects signed by the Mets on Saturday.

Simon Juan and Willy Fanas both signed with the Mets, the club announced. Terms of the deals weren’t disclosed, but MLB.com reported that Juan signed for $1.9 million and Fanas for $1.5 million.

Juan, 16, is regarded by talent evaluators as a possible center fielder with five-tool potential. MLB Pipeline ranked Juan at No. 16 on its list of top international prospects.

Fanas, 17, is another player regarded to have five-tool potential. He is a switch hitter.

The Mets’ base signing pool is $5,179,700.