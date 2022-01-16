ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Homeless

If elected mayor, Rep. Karen Bass wants to house 15,000 homeless people in first year

By BENJAMIN ORESKES
Tri-City Herald
 5 days ago

LOS ANGELES — Rep. Karen Bass is making addressing homelessness the centerpiece of her campaign to be mayor of Los Angeles. Bass, a Democrat, unveiled a plan Friday calling for 15,000 people to be housed in her first year in office — though she didn’t specify exactly what proportion of those...

www.tri-cityherald.com

Comments / 0

Related
westsidestorynewspaper.com

Black Caucus Endorses Sen. Kamlager to Replace U.S. Rep. Karen Bass

The California Legislative Black Caucus (CLBC) has thrown its support behind one of its own. Last week, Sen. Steve Bradford (D-Gardena) announced that the group of African American state legislators will endorse Sen. Sydney Kamlager (D-Los Angeles) to succeed U.S. Rep. Karen Bass (D-CA-37) in Congress. Bass, who has served...
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Mike Feuer
Person
Eric Garcetti
Person
Karen Bass
Axios

Mayors feel powerless to reduce homelessness

America's mayors know their constituents hold them accountable for homelessness, but many don't feel they have the tools or power to fix things, a brand new survey says. Why it matters: While homelessness has become more acute during the pandemic, city leaders say they lack the money, staff or political support needed to make a meaningful difference.
WASHINGTON, DC
arcamax.com

This Northern California mayor wants to give everyone a right to housing

As swelling homeless encampments continue to overwhelm California, one big city mayor has a bold idea: A legal mandate that would force governments to house each and every one of their residents. Mayor Darrell Steinberg is pushing a “right to housing” ordinance in Sacramento that he hopes will spark similar...
SACRAMENTO, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Supportive Housing#Los Angeles Mayor#Homelessness#Los Angeles City Council#Democrat#Project Roomkey
nohoartsdistrict.com

Homeless Housing

L.A. Controller Ron Galperin Identifies 26 City properties available for homeless housing, calls status quo ‘unacceptable’. In a new report released today, L.A. Controller Ron Galperin identified 26 available properties owned by the City of Los Angeles that could be used to house and serve people experiencing homelessness. Galperin’s team examined and evaluated thousands of properties using specific criteria, including size and current use. He found that, while Los Angeles is using a small portion of the land it owns to address homelessness, there are at least 26 additional properties that the City should explore using immediately for homeless housing. Combined, these properties have the potential to provide 1.7 million square feet of space for interim homeless housing (tiny home villages, safe parking or safe sleeping areas) or support facilities (restrooms, showers and laundry). Most of these properties have not been assessed previously by the City.
LOS ANGELES, CA
eastcountytoday.net

WTF California: Gas Tax Holiday is Proposed, Karen’s and Homeless Spending

On this episode of WTF California Podcast, we discuss the California Gas Tax and how much we are taxed as Assemblyman Kevin Kiley proposes to fully suspend the state gas tax. Is calling someone a “Karen” racist? Semi Council removes advisory panel member for disclosing DUI Checkpoint location. We then get into Governor Gavin Newsom as he again is touting his $14 billion homeless plan. California lawmakers propose renter tax credit increase, plus more.
CALIFORNIA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Housing
NewsBreak
Homeless
probuilder.com

Critics Question ‘Housing First’ Approach as Homelessness Crisis Worsens

Nearly 600,000 Americans were left without housing in 2020 as a result of surging costs and a rise in unemployment during the COVID-19 pandemic, CNBC reports. Despite rising budgets to combat homelessness in New York City and California, the national crisis has improved by just 10% compared with 2007. Though a “housing first” strategy has provided foundational support for thousands of unhoused people across the U.S., critics suggest that the approach has not been largely successful at reducing homelessness as a whole.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
KJCT8

Rep. Lauren Boebert elected House Freedom Caucus Communications Chair

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - Congresswoman Lauren Boebert (R-Colo.), who represents the state’s 3rd Congressional District, was elected to be the communications chair of the House Freedom Caucus. The Freedom Caucus is a group of conservative Republicans in Congress that supports limited government and the Constitution, according to the...
GRAND JUNCTION, CO

Comments / 0

Community Policy