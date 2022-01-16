If elected mayor, Rep. Karen Bass wants to house 15,000 homeless people in first year

L.A. Controller Ron Galperin Identifies 26 City properties available for homeless housing, calls status quo ‘unacceptable’. In a new report released today, L.A. Controller Ron Galperin identified 26 available properties owned by the City of Los Angeles that could be used to house and serve people experiencing homelessness. Galperin’s team examined and evaluated thousands of properties using specific criteria, including size and current use. He found that, while Los Angeles is using a small portion of the land it owns to address homelessness, there are at least 26 additional properties that the City should explore using immediately for homeless housing. Combined, these properties have the potential to provide 1.7 million square feet of space for interim homeless housing (tiny home villages, safe parking or safe sleeping areas) or support facilities (restrooms, showers and laundry). Most of these properties have not been assessed previously by the City.

LOS ANGELES, CA ・ 9 DAYS AGO