The Carolina Panthers have some serious work to do this offseason, and their needs are more than just positional. After a 3-0 start, the Carolina Panthers looked like year two would be the year to turn the corner under head coach Matt Rhule. The defense was flying around and making plays, and Sam Darnold was doing enough to carry a Joe Brady offense. Fast forward from that start, and the questions are back. It isn’t just about firing Brady as a scapegoat, Darnold struggling, or a lack of resources put into the offensive line for the quarterback you traded for who has struggled in the past.

NFL ・ 1 DAY AGO