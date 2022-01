The MDI Girls Basketball Team fell to the Old Town Coyotes 47-37 at Mackenzie Gymnasium in Old Town on Tuesday, January 18th. Old Town led 12-9 at the end of the 1st Quarter and 25-16 at the end of the 1st Half. The Coyotes led 38-30 at the end of the 3rd Quarter.

OLD TOWN, ME ・ 2 DAYS AGO