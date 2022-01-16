ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fire Departments Remind Residents To Keep Fire Hydrants Clear Of Snow

By: KDKA-TV News Staff

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Local fire departments have a reminder for residents as the winter storm system approaches.

The Volunteer Fireman’s Association of Liberty Borough posted on its Facebook page a reminder about shoveling out fire hydrants when it snows. They want people to “adopt” a hydrant this winter season.

“If there is a hydrant close to your property and your (sic) physically able to clear the snow around it we ask that you do. Trying to locate a hydrant after roads have been plowed is very difficult! This also takes precious time if we have to clear around it during an emergency,” the post said.

CBS Pittsburgh

Cranberry Twp. Snow Angels Help Clear Driveways And Sidewalks

CRANBERRY TOWNSHIP (KDKA) — A community program to help neighbors in need worked exactly as it was designed to work after the snowstorm, and even had an added bonuses. Cranberry Township activated a community response team when the pandemic hit to help vulnerable neighbors with things like errands, grocery delivery, small chores and shoveling snow. Members of the Volunteer Cranberry “Snow Angels” program did a Lot of shoveling Monday. Fifty people signed up through the township to get shoveled out. The response to help community members during the arctic blast and storm was overwhelming. The Township says athletic groups, civic organizations and families signed up...
CRANBERRY TOWNSHIP, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

Crews Battle Cold Conditions, Fire At Home In Beechview

By: KDKA-TV News Staff PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Crews battled the elements at a house fire in Pittsburgh’s Beechview neighborhood overnight. The fire broke out late Monday night along Realty Avenue. (Photo Credit: KDKA Photojournalist Brian Smithmyer) KDKA’s news crew was kept at a distance from the scene. It’s unclear if anyone was injured or what started the fire. Stay with KDKA for more on this developing story.
PITTSBURGH, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

Snow Day Is A Mix Of Clearing Driveways, Helping Neighbors And Having Fun In Saxonburg

By: Jessica Guay, Chris Hoffman and Shelley Bortz SAXONBURG (KDKA) — Main Street in Saxonburg looked like a winter wonderland Monday afternoon. It was a wonderland for kids off from school for the day, but not so much for the adults who had to dig out after the snowstorm. Some areas of Butler County got more than 8 inches of snow. Tina Gibbs, with PennDOT District 10, said crews are clearing the main roads and secondary streets and they won’t stop until they are done. She recommends drivers should still take it slow and avoid distractions while driving. (Photo Credit: KDKA) For those people...
CBS Pittsburgh

Hardware Stores Without Shovels And Salt After Flurry Of Customers

GREEN TREE, Pa. (KDKA) – Monday was not a good day to break your snow shovel or run out of rock salt. Many stores were so slammed with customers over the weekend all the winter essentials are either sold out or in very limited supply. “I wanted a shovel. But I guess they don’t have any,” said Trevor Morrow from the South Hills. Like several other customers, when Morrow came to the Ace Hardware on Greentree Road, he was greeted by sold-out signs, informing shoppers there were no snow blowers, snow shovels, power shovels, sleds, rock salt or propane. “It’s really...
GREEN TREE, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

Truck Stuck On Highway Divider Closes Part Of I-70

By: KDKA-TV News Staff ROSTRAVER (KDKA) — A large truck stuck on a highway divider closed down part of Interstate 70 in both directions on Tuesday morning. The crash happened at Exit 42 in Westmoreland County. North Belle Vernon and Rostraver firefighters assisted in the removal of the large and heavy vehicle. (Photo: Rostraver Central Fire Department/Facebook) The highway divider was crushed and the truck came to rest on top of it. One set of tires hanging over the median, to the other side of the road. The truck also started leaking fluids. Firefighters did their best to control the leak, Rostraver Central Fire Department said. (Photo: Rostraver Central Fire Department/Facebook) (Photo: Rostraver Central Fire Department/Facebook) No injuries have been reported. Traffic was backed up in the area and firefighters reported a second crash at Exit 42A West due to the backups. The truck was towed from the scene just before noon, leaving one westbound lane passable. On the eastbound side, traffic was being diverted to Fayette Street and back on to the highway.
ROSTRAVER TOWNSHIP, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

Pittsburgh Crews To Clear All Streets By Tuesday Night, Public Works Director Says

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Pittsburgh Mayor Ed Gainey says he’s pleased with the job Public Works did clearing city streets, but some families still found themselves stuck in the snow when the morning commute rolled around Tuesday. “Not too happy about it, but we’re used to it,” said Paul Koslof, who has lived in Brookline for more than 50 years. “It’s just a shame we have to deal with this all the time.” A lot of areas throughout the city were still covered in snow, even though Mayor Gainey vowed to have the streets cleared by Monday night. Acting Public Works Director Chris...
PITTSBURGH, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

Live Winter Storm Tracker: Pittsburgh Area Digs Out After Heavy Snowfall Blankets Region

By: KDKA-TV News Staff PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Pittsburgh received its first major snowfall of the year, and the impact was felt all across the region. WEATHER LINKS Current Conditions | School Delays & Closings | Local Radar | Weather App | Photos Click through our WINTER WEATHER PHOTO GALLERY here. Snow Safety Tips Conditions outside are expected to deteriorate rapidly starting late Sunday afternoon well into Monday. First and foremost, if you can, you should stay at home. But if you have to travel for work or an emergency, make sure to take the essentials with you — warm clothes, food, water, a fully charged phone are some...
PITTSBURGH, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

Crews Struggle To Contain Flames At Hussey Copper In Leetsdale Due To Explosions, Falling Debris

By: KDKA-TV News Staff LEETSDALE (KDKA) — Crews are battling a challenging fire at Hussey Copper in Leetsdale Sunday morning. Leetsdale Fire Department reports that explosions originally prevented firefighters of multiple departments from making significant headway to contain the flames. The fire was first reported to authorities around 9:30 a.m. Sunday. The explosions were caused by copper that was leaking, and crews had to temporarily step back from the site because of the dangers of the explosions. Employees of Hussey Copper have been attempting to “see what can be done,” according to the Leetsdale Fire Department. The Allegheny County Fire Marshal is at the scene. As of the last update, crews have been trying to avoid falling debris on fire. No workers were inside the facilities by 9:30 a.m. this morning.
LEETSDALE, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

As Winter Storm System Moves In, Pittsburghers Pack Grocery Stores For Last-Minute Items

By: Erika Stanish/KDKA-TV PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Residents across the region headed out on Saturday to load up on groceries and salt ahead of the snowstorm. Kuhn’s Market in the Banksville section of the city was packed with shoppers, with some describing it as a “zoo.” “People are looking for the same things: bread and milk,” Brookline resident Alex Jordan said. Some shoppers told KDKA-TV that lines were much longer than usual to check out, even at the deli. “It was a good 25 minutes,” Carol Bell said, a Beechview resident. “Everybody hears snow in Pittsburgh and they...
PITTSBURGH, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

Public Works Crews Urge Residents To Avoid Parking On The Street When It Snows

By: Erika Stanish/KDKA-TV PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — With heavy snow predicted across the region, local townships and municipalities are working to stay ahead of the storm in order to keep the roads clear and drivers safe. Elizabeth Township, Scottdale Borough and Bethel Park are just a few that are urging residents to not park vehicles on the street when it snows. “The road crew has been instructed to not take a chance on roads that are blocked due to parking issues,” the Borough of Port Vue Public Works said in a Facebook post on Friday. Elizabeth Township Police Chief...
CBS Pittsburgh

Young Sledders Give Dormont Park Snow Day Rating Of ’10 Out of 10′

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Many adults watched the snowfall and focused on the negatives, but children peered out the window with one thing in mind: sledding. KDKA-TV visited Dormont Park to find some sledding daredevils, both young and old. “It’s the feet that tend to get cold first,” parent Aubrey Glover said. “But it’s good, and I get to ride every once in a while.” Glover took her two sons to the park, saying it will get them away from the video games and tire them out. “And fall asleep faster,” Glover said. Both kids and adults call the hill behind the Dormont Pool “perfect.” “A 10 out...
DORMONT, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

Police Investigating Fight At North Versailles Bowling Alley

By: KDKA-TV News Staff NORTH VERSAILLES (KDKA) — An investigation is underway following an early morning fight at a bowling alley in North Versailles. The North Versailles Police Department says the fight occurred around 1:00 a.m. early Sunday morning at North Versailles Bowl. Police say officers are investigating the incident and looking to identify witnesses or participants. Anyone with information about the fight is asked to contact police.
NORTH VERSAILLES, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

SEE IT: Massive Winter Storm System Brings Snow To Pittsburgh Area

By: KDKA-TV News Staff PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Photos and videos are coming in as a major winter storm system hits the Pittsburgh area. WEATHER LINKS Current Conditions | School Delays & Closings | Local Radar | Weather App | Photos The first snowflakes arrived after 1 p.m. in areas south of I-70 on Sunday, while Pittsburgh saw its first flakes around 3 p.m. Snow is expected to reach 6 to 12 inches in Pittsburgh and the surrounding areas. MORE: Photo Gallery Of The Snow Here are some photos and videos captured of this winter’s first snow. Quarter-sized snowflakes! We have your update coming up on Pittsburgh's...
PITTSBURGH, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

Staying Safe, Spotting Symptoms Of A Heart Attack While Shoveling Snow

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — As the Pittsburgh region wakes up blanketed with heavy snow, emergency departments at local hospitals are bracing for potential heart attack victims. Doctors say the heavier the snow, the higher risk of heart problems. Emergency department officials say the correlation between snow and heart attacks is very real. The health problems individuals suffer while shoveling and clearing snow affect both men and women, and age doesn’t matter. “we actually see this frequently in the younger population as well, because you know again, it’s lack of physical activity,” said. AHN’s Dr. Matthew Poremba. Dr. Poremba says denial of health problems is a major...
PITTSBURGH, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

Police: Armstrong County Man Hurls Hammer Through Window, Throws Broken Glass At Officer

By: KDKA-TV News Staff KISKI TOWNSHIP, Pa. (KDKA) – Police in Armstrong County arrested a man accused of nearly hitting an officer in the head with a hammer. Police said they found Alfred Steele hallucinating at a home on Isabella Avenue in Kiski Township Monday around 3 a.m. (Photo: Kiski Township Police) He allegedly threw a hammer through a window, nearly hitting an officer in the head, then started throwing pieces of glass, police said. Steele crawled through the window to escape, leading the officer on a chase for a few blocks, police said. The officer used his taser, police said, before taking Steele into custody. Steele is facing multiple charges, including resisting arrest, simple assault and possession of drug paraphernalia. He’s in the Armstrong County Jail awaiting arraignment.
ARMSTRONG COUNTY, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

Pittsburgh Weather: Snow Keeps Falling

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The snow has been falling for several hours now, and the winter storm warning remains in place for all of Western Pennsylvania and the Tri-State area through 1 p.m. Monday. WEATHER LINKS Current Conditions | School Delays & Closings | Local Radar | Weather App | Photos (Photo: KDKA Weather Center) We’re seeing snow and, in some spots to the south and southeast, still some freezing rain and sleet mixing and alternating with snow. Those areas will transition over to all snow through the evening as temperatures drop through the evening, and with the precipitation helping to cool the air further. (Photo: KDKA...
PITTSBURGH, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

Mayor Gainey Vows To Have ‘Streets Clear By Tonight’

By: Andy Sheehan and Jennifer Borrasso/KDKA-TV PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Pittsburgh Mayor Ed Gainey vowed to do better, and in the wake of the first major snowstorm on his watch, he says he’s pleased with how his Public Works Department has performed. But many residents say their streets have yet to be touched. “Let me thank all the drivers and laborers of the Department of Public Works,” Gainey said. “I think they did a great job. It was all hands on deck. They worked throughout the night to ensure the streets were clear. And we know we have a lot more streets to...
PITTSBURGH, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

Westmoreland County Families Enjoy The Snow Day

By: Erika Stanish and Amy Wadas/KDKA-TV NORTH HUNTINGDON, Pa. (KDKA) — Westmoreland County residents woke up to snow-covered roads Monday morning, but things got better by lunchtime. Still, with swirling, brutal winds, PennDOT officials urged drivers in the area to be mindful of blowing snowdrifts around the roadways there. Route 30 in North Huntingdon was a slushy mess by midday, an upgrade from the blanket of snow that covered it hours earlier. By the evening, the road was pretty much clear. It is WINDY here in Jeannette, Westmoreland County! Hold onto your hat! 🧢 @KDKA #KDKAsnow pic.twitter.com/mxUJAiNuyH — Amy Wadas (@AmyWadas) January 17, 2022 A...
WESTMORELAND COUNTY, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

Pittsburgh Public Schools Closed For Snow Day Tuesday

By: KDKA-TV News Staff PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Tuesday is a snow day for Pittsburgh Public Schools, and when students return, three more buildings will be remote because of COVID-19. All schools will be closed Tuesday and all activities, including Grab and Go, are canceled. Pittsburgh Allderdice, Pittsburgh Chartiers and Pittsburgh Dilworth will be closed until Jan. 24 because of COVID-19 cases. Multiple other schools will be closed because of COVID-19 when classes resume. Six buildings will be closed until Jan. 21: Pittsburgh Arsenal 6-8 Pittsburgh CAPA 6-12 Pittsburgh Concord PreK-5 Pittsburgh Schiller 6-8 Pittsburgh Sunnyside PreK-8 (No Grab and Go) Pittsburgh Woolslair PreK-5 Two facilities will be closed until Jan. 20: Pittsburgh Brookline PreK-8 Pittsburgh South Brook 6-8 For other schools issuing closures and delays during the winter weather blast, click here.
PITTSBURGH, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

Winter Weather: Storm Brings Over 6″ Of Snow To Pittsburgh Area

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — At the time I am writing this, snow is just now picking back up after the dry slot that we had talked about over the past couple of days moved in. WEATHER LINKS Current Conditions | School Delays & Closings | Local Radar | Weather App | Photos It’s easy to say that this is the ‘half-way point’ of this event but that is only partially true. As we are now on the backside of this system, temperatures are now dropping. This means we will start to see a lighter, fluffier snow coming down from here on out. (Photo Credit: KDKA Weather...
