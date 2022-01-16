Fire Departments Remind Residents To Keep Fire Hydrants Clear Of Snow

By: KDKA-TV News Staff

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Local fire departments have a reminder for residents as the winter storm system approaches.

The Volunteer Fireman’s Association of Liberty Borough posted on its Facebook page a reminder about shoveling out fire hydrants when it snows. They want people to “adopt” a hydrant this winter season.

“If there is a hydrant close to your property and your (sic) physically able to clear the snow around it we ask that you do. Trying to locate a hydrant after roads have been plowed is very difficult! This also takes precious time if we have to clear around it during an emergency,” the post said.

