Ever since the Minnesota Vikings season ended last Sunday, the main topics have been a guessing game of which GM/head coaching candidates should get the job, and where Minnesota should use their draft picks. As far as the draft, many of these discussions have surrounded the first round where the Vikings will select 12th overall. However, the discourse on what will happen on the second and third days of that draft, where the majority of the picks will be made, has been minimal to nonexistent. Today, I will be shedding some light on what could be in store during the Day Three Vikings draft as I fire up the ole Draft Network mock draft simulator once again.

NFL ・ 2 DAYS AGO