ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Vikings Playoff Coaches

By RichmondViking
Daily Norseman
 2 days ago

Even with Zimmer being let go, it remains important to...

www.dailynorseman.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Spun

Vikings Star Reveals His True Feelings On Kirk Cousins

There aren’t many quarterbacks who receive as much criticism as Kirk Cousins does. Ever year, it feels like the veteran signal-caller is under fire. During the latest episode of the “All Things Covered” podcast, Minnesota Vikings cornerback Patrick Peterson shared his thoughts on Cousins’ future with the team. Some analysts have speculated about Cousins’ future in large part because the team will have a new regime in place for the 2022 season.
NFL
KARE

Candidates for the Vikings' head coach and general manager jobs

A week after the Minnesota Vikings fired both their head coach and general manager, the team is now interviewing several candidates for both open positions. The Vikings ended the 2021-2022 season with a 8-9 overall record and missed the playoffs for a second-straight year. The day after their final regular-season game, the Vikings dismissed both head coach Mike Zimmer and General Manager Rick Spielman.
NFL
Daily Norseman

Two Old Bloggers - Vikings Decisions, Time for Change

What a week! Darren and Dave look at some of the Vikings’ decisions and agree that it is time for a change. The Minnesota Vikings have reached a point of frustration. Years of being the worst of the best, or best of the worse have led to angst, hard feelings, and dysfunction. Both Rick Spielman and Mike Zimmer were released. How they handled the end and this last season as a whole, says a lot. What direction will the Vikings go next? The GM and HC searches are on. Do they look for a talent guru, someone with business acumen, or a leading-edge expert with analytics? Let’s talk about it.
NFL
Daily Norseman

Vikings getting Coach/GM interview process underway

It’s been a week since the news came down that the Minnesota Vikings had fired head coach Mike Zimmer and general manager Rick Spielman, and the team is now getting the search for replacements at both positions going in earnest. The team conducted their first two interviews on Sunday,...
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Vikings#American Football
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

The Buccaneers have a Saints problem, and it might not be over just yet

If there’s one team the Tampa Bay Buccaneers may want to avoid when the playoffs begin, it’s the New Orleans Saints. That became abundantly clear Sunday night when they lost to New Orleans for the fourth time in as many regular-season games since they acquired Tom Brady. However, the loss only increases the chances of Tampa facing New Orleans in the playoffs.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
The Spun

Troy Aikman’s Comment On Cowboys-49ers Is Going Viral

FOX NFL broadcaster and former Cowboy great Troy Aikman didn’t seem to be too happy that he and Joe Buck were in Tampa Bay rather than Dallas. As Buck teased the next Sunday NFC playoff matchup between the Cowboys and 49ers on CBS, Aikman voiced his displeasure with some coded language.
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Super Bowl
NewsBreak
NFL
NFL Teams
Minnesota Vikings
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
The Spun

Terry Bradshaw Called Out For What He Said On Sunday

FOX analyst Terry Bradshaw faced some criticism for what he said about the Philadelphia Eagles defense on Sunday morning. Bradshaw, a Hall of Fame quarterback turned analyst for FOX, believed the Philadelphia Eagles’ secondary could be their weakness against Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Sunday afternoon.
NFL
FOX Sports

Steelers head to KC for game with AFC playoff implications

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Steelers coach Mike Tomlin called Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce the “best in the business.”. He talked about about how wide receiver Tyreek Hill can create “unbelievable issues." He waxed poetic about defensive tackle Chris Jones and his rare “ability to disrupt...
KANSAS CITY, MO
FanSided

Re-grading Seahawks Jamal Adams trade two seasons in

As we look to the future of the Seahawks, we know change is imminent. It’s possible that big change comes on several fronts this year. Pete Carroll may step down as head coach, he may hang around. But we know Jamal Adams is going to be around for a few more seasons in Seattle.
SEATTLE, WA
The Spun

Seahawks Reportedly Spoke With 1 Team About Russell Wilson Trade

Russell Wilson reportedly plans on exploring his options this offseason. While the Seattle Seahawks quarterback has said he plans on sticking around and competing for Super Bowls, NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport says otherwise. According to the report, Wilson plans on exploring his trade options this offseason. Several notable teams...
NFL
ClutchPoints

DeVonta Smith gets brutally honest on Jalen Hurts’ future as QB1

The Philadelphia Eagles were eliminated from the postseason after their Wild Card round loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. It wasn’t a good showing by the Eagles on either side of the ball, as quarterback Jalen Hurts turned the ball over twice and helped Philadelphia put just 15 points on the board in the disappointing loss. Hurts’ connection with talented rookie wide receiver DeVonta Smith, who didn’t seem to be on the same page as his quarterback, was dissected following the playoff loss. However, Smith got brutally honest about Hurts when asked about the signal-caller’s future as the Eagles’ QB1, via Dave Zangaro of NBC Sports.
NFL
ClutchPoints

Tony Romo drops painful truth on Cowboys’ wild loss to 49ers

Just like the rest of the Dallas Cowboys fan base, former team quarterback Tony Romo didn’t like how the Wild Card game against the San Francisco 49ers ended. It’s not that Romo is blaming anyone. The Cowboys could have done better in setting up the final play, and the referees might have some shortcomings as well. However, for the four-time Pro Bowler, it was just a frustrating ending for the home team and their fans who were hoping for that miracle to give them the victory.
NFL

Comments / 0

Community Policy