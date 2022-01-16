Vikings Playoff Coaches

What a week! Darren and Dave look at some of the Vikings’ decisions and agree that it is time for a change. The Minnesota Vikings have reached a point of frustration. Years of being the worst of the best, or best of the worse have led to angst, hard feelings, and dysfunction. Both Rick Spielman and Mike Zimmer were released. How they handled the end and this last season as a whole, says a lot. What direction will the Vikings go next? The GM and HC searches are on. Do they look for a talent guru, someone with business acumen, or a leading-edge expert with analytics? Let’s talk about it.

