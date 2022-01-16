ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Bengals end three decade drought with postseason victory

 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCINCINNATI (AP) — Paul Brown Stadium nearly shook in triumph. The city of Cincinnati might have, too. Its latest hero, Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow, merely seemed to shrug after leading his team to its...

AFP

Bengals end three decades of playoff futility, Bills throttle Patriots

A solid outing from quarterback Joe Burrow and a late defensive stand saw the Cincinnati Bengals beat the Las Vegas Raiders 26-19 on Saturday to earn their first NFL playoff victory in 31 years. Burrow threw for two touchdowns as he piloted an efficient Bengals offense that scored on their first four drives. Rookie kicker Evan McPherson made all four of his field goal attempts as the Bengals ended an eight-game playoff losing streak that stretched back to their victory over the now-defunct Houston Oilers in January of 1991. "It feels great winning for us, for the city, for the organization. But, you know, we expected this. So it's not going to be a big celebration like it was when we won the division," Burrow told broadcaster NBC.
NFL
WKRC

Bengals place 5 on Reserve/COVID-19 list

CINCINNATI (WKRC) - The Bengals on Tuesday made a flurry of roster moves. The team placed safety Vonn Bell, linebacker Akeem Davis-Gaither (Reserve/Injured), defensive end Trey Hendrickson, center Trey Hopkins and guard Quinton Spain on the Reserve/COVID-19 list. Kicker Elliott Fry was signed to the practice squad. Fry, a first-year...
Zac Taylor
#Drought#American Football#Ap#Afc
The Decatur Daily

Bengals vanquish Vegas, playoff drought

CINCINNATI — Paul Brown Stadium nearly shook in triumph. The city of Cincinnati might have, too. Its latest hero, Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow, merely seemed to shrug after leading his team to its first playoff victory in 31 years, 26-19 over Las Vegas on Saturday in an AFC wild-card game.
NFL
The Independent

Cincinnati Bengals end 31-year play-off drought with dramatic win over Las Vegas

The Cincinnati Bengals beat the Las Vegas Raiders 26-19 to clinch their first NFL play-off win since 1991.Quarter-back Joe Burrow threw for 244 yards, including touchdown passes to CJ Uzomah and Tyler Boyd for the Bengals, who had won the AFC North division for the first time in six years to reach the wildcard round.Cincinnati’s second touchdown was controversial as the whistle had been blown for Burrow stepping out of bounds before Boyd held his pass and although that call was incorrect – Burrow had been in play – the down should have been replayed.WHAT A MOMENT! Visit https://t.co/KpeqK4RKUm for...
NFL
NFL
NFL Teams
Cincinnati Bengals
Football
Sports
Cincinnati Herald

The Bengals’ drought is over

CINCINNATI — The Cincinnati Bengals are still in the hunt for their first Super Bowl championship. Cincinnati defeated the Las Vegas Raiders 26-19 Saturday, winning their first playoff game since the 1990 season. The game was the first time the two teams have met in the postseason since January 1991, when the Raiders started the Bengals’ losing streak.
NFL
NBC Sports

Bengals end long playoff drought with 26-19 win over Raiders

It took them 31 years, but the Bengals can once again call themselves winners of a playoff game. Joe Burrow threw two touchdown passes in the first half and the Bengals defense held the Raiders to field goals in the second half of a 26-19 win. The Bengals last won a playoff game on January 6, 1991 when Boomer Esiason threw two touchdowns in a win over the Oilers.
NFL
Daily Republic

Bengals ride Burrow, ‘D’ to drought-buster vs. Raiders

San Diegans know that a local team’s recurring futility can feel endless. But even the football-loving oldsters among us may be unable to appreciate the playoff victory drought the Cincinnati Bengals ended Saturday night by defeating the Las Vegas Raiders, 26-19, in the Super Bowl tournament’s first game.
NFL
WCPO

Bengals defeat Raiders for first playoff win in decades

CINCINNATI — They finally did it. The Bengals broke the longest drought in professional sports when they won a playoff game for the first time in more than 30 years Saturday night, beating the Las Vegas Raiders 26-19 in the Wild Card round of the NFL playoffs. The game...
NFL
nfltraderumors.co

Referees From Raiders/Bengals Game Not Expected To Work Again This Postseason

According to Adam Schefter, the officials from Saturday’s Raiders/Bengals playoff game are not expected to work again during the playoffs due to a controversial call. The crew, led by official Jerome Boger, was responsible for an inadvertent whistle on a touchdown pass from Bengals QB Joe Burrow to WR Tyler Boyd in the second quarter that made the score 20-6. It appears on video the side judge thought Burrow stepped out of bounds and blew the whistle while the play was still in process.
NFL

