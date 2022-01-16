ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Henderson, NV

Fiesta Henderson drive-thru COVID-19 testing site reopens

By KTNV Staff
KTNV 13 Action News
KTNV 13 Action News
 6 days ago
Las Vegas valley residents have another option to get tested for COVID-19 with the Fiesta Henderson drive-thru site officially reopened over the weekend.

The site will operate five days a week from 12 p.m. to 8 p.m., Saturday through Wednesday at the casino located on 777 W. Lake Mead Parkway.

Earlier in the week, another major testing site opened at Texas Station at 2101 Texas Star Lane, off Rancho Drive and Coran Lane. That site will operate five days a week, 12 p.m. to 8 p.m. Wednesday through Sunday.

Both sites require an appointment, which can be made on INeedaCOVID19Test.com .

Each has the capacity to run 4,000 tests a day, according to officials with Clark County and the Southern Nevada Health District.

The health district says it's seeing nearly three times the amount of testing compared to early December.

There are a lot of new options when it comes to testing in the Las Vegas valley. For the latest testing information make sure to visit here .

Do at-home COVID-19 test results need to be reported?

With COVID-19 testing sites slammed and testing appointments getting harder to come by, many in Southern Nevada are turning to at-home test kits. But what should you do if your at-home test result is positive? Do you need to report it? The Southern Nevada Health District says you are not obligated to report your results. In fact, the health district does not count them in their test positivity rate.
