Taraji P. Henson Sings a Random Lyrics Version of “I Will Survive” by Gloria Gaynor | That’s My Jam

 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTaraji P. Henson rocks Nonsense Karaoke singing “I Will Survive” by Gloria Gaynor using random lyrics!. Watch That’s My Jam, Mondays 9/8c on NBC. Hosted by Jimmy Fallon, “That’s My Jam” is an hour long music and comedy variety game show that draws inspiration from the most...

Finger Lakes Times

Bebe Rexha Sings a Random Lyrics Version of “Only Girl” by Rihanna | That’s My Jam

Bebe Rexha owns the stage belting out random lyrics to “Only Girl” by Rihanna during Nonsense Karaoke. Hosted by Jimmy Fallon, “That’s My Jam” is an hour long music and comedy variety game show that draws inspiration from the most popular “Tonight Show” games. Each episode features two teams of two celebrities competing for a charity of their choice in a series of music, dance, and trivia-based games and musical performances. Signature games to be played include Launch the Mic, Air Guitar, Don’t Drop the Beat, Perfect Mash-Up, Wheel of Impossible Karaoke, Slay It, Don’t Spray It and many more.
Gloria Gaynor
Taraji P. Henson
Jim Henson
Jimmy Fallon
Adam Blackstone
Taraji P. Henson discusses mental health in Boston; Tracee Ellis Ross reflects on eight seasons of 'black-ish'

Taraji P. Henson has been very public about suffering from depression, and she explores mental health issues in her Facebook Watch program, Peace of Mind with Taraji. Now she's taking the show on the road. On February 16, the 10-time NAAACP Image Award winner will appear in Boston at the Museum of Science for "Peace of Mind: An Evening with Taraji P. Henson," the Boston Globe reports.
Finger Lakes Times

Josh Groban Sings a “Barryoke” Version of Total Eclipse of the Heart by Bonnie Tyler | That’s My Jam

Josh Groban performs “Total Eclipse of the Heart” by Bonnie Tyler for Wheel of Impossible Karaoke. Watch That’s My Jam, Mondays 9/8c on NBC. Hosted by Jimmy Fallon, “That’s My Jam” is an hour long music and comedy variety game show that draws inspiration from the most popular “Tonight Show” games. Each episode features two teams of two celebrities competing for a charity of their choice in a series of music, dance, and trivia-based games and musical performances. Signature games to be played include Launch the Mic, Air Guitar, Don’t Drop the Beat, Perfect Mash-Up, Wheel of Impossible Karaoke, Slay It, Don’t Spray It and many more.
