Coeur d’Alene, Medical Lake School District possibly going remote

By Will Wixey
 5 days ago

COEUR D’ALENE, Id. — In light of student absences, the Coeur d’Alene School District announced there is a possibility of switching to online learning.

The Coeur d’Alene District reported 271 student absences with 104 out of 600 teachers out as well on Thursday.  The district says it marked the fifth consecutive school day with 80 or more teacher absences.

They say a good rate of substitute teachers are also out due to COVID-19 and contact tracing quarantine. Many teachers, administrators, and staff from around the District stepped up to help fill gaps, but it’s not enough.

Medical Lake School District announced a similar message to families. They say transportation and food services will still be available, and there will be a two-hour delay to hand out Chromebooks for grades K-12 if they do shift to online.

Both districts say they will continue to teach in person as long as they can, but if the staffing shortages persist, they must switch to remote learning. They plan on giving ample time to notify families about the change, and if it will happen any time soon.

With over 500 confirmed COVID-19 cases in Spokane schools, Zoom could make another comeback. That is, unless case rates dip in the next few days.

RELATED: Spokane Schools report more than 500 cases of COVID this week

RELATED: ‘We’re missing a lot of kids’: Spokane student absence rates rise with COVID surge as schools work to stay open

